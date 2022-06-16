Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MetLife, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:48 2022-06-16 am EDT
60.69 USD   -2.60%
10:05aMetLife Names Chris Rosello Head of Federal Government Relations
BU
06/15Genasys Awarded Emergency Management SaaS Contracts
MT
06/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Back to reality
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MetLife Names Chris Rosello Head of Federal Government Relations

06/16/2022 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Chris Rosello will join the company as vice president and head of Federal Government Relations, effective July 5, 2022. He will lead the team responsible for representing MetLife’s interests before key federal stakeholders. Rosello will be based in Washington, D.C., and report to Susan Greenwell, senior vice president and head of Global Government Relations.

“A strong legislative strategy is essential to creating a policy environment that brings value to our customers,” said Greenwell. “With his deep experience developing and implementing legislative strategies for a wide range of financial issues, Chris will play a critical role in strengthening our ability to advance MetLife’s policy advocacy initiatives.”

Rosello joins MetLife from HSBC, where he most recently served as executive vice president and head of U.S. Public Affairs and led the planning, coordination and execution of the bank’s federal, state and regulatory strategy.

Prior to joining HSBC in 2017, Rosello was senior vice president of Federal Government Relations at Wells Fargo, where he coordinated with internal business partners to implement Dodd-Frank Act provisions. Previously, he served in multiple roles in the U.S. Treasury Department, including as Acting Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs. He has also served in roles with the U.S. House Financial Services Committee and in the office of a Member of Congress.

Rosello holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Albany State University (State University of New York) and a master’s degree in government from The Johns Hopkins University.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about METLIFE, INC.
10:05aMetLife Names Chris Rosello Head of Federal Government Relations
BU
06/15Genasys Awarded Emergency Management SaaS Contracts
MT
06/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Back to reality
06/07ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Anglo American, MetLife, Microsoft, National Grid, Starbucks...
06/06Jefferies Lowers Price Target for MetLife to $76 From $83, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/06Goldman Sachs Lowers MetLife's Price Target to $80 From $84, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/25Manulife Detailed Appointments to Executive Leadership Team
MT
05/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Snap cut the rally short
05/24ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chubb, Glencore, Metlife, Moonpig, Salesforce...
05/24Citigroup Analyst Starts MetLife at Buy With $77 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METLIFE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68 447 M - -
Net income 2022 5 151 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 50 671 M 50 671 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 62,31 $
Average target price 75,56 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.-0.29%50 671
AXA-11.95%56 549
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-12.37%35 569
AFLAC INCORPORATED-7.12%34 933
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-9.12%33 021
PRUDENTIAL PLC-21.93%32 830