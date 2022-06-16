MetLife Names Chris Rosello Head of Federal Government Relations

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Chris Rosello will join the company as vice president and head of Federal Government Relations, effective July 5, 2022. He will lead the team responsible for representing MetLife’s interests before key federal stakeholders. Rosello will be based in Washington, D.C., and report to Susan Greenwell, senior vice president and head of Global Government Relations.

“A strong legislative strategy is essential to creating a policy environment that brings value to our customers,” said Greenwell. “With his deep experience developing and implementing legislative strategies for a wide range of financial issues, Chris will play a critical role in strengthening our ability to advance MetLife’s policy advocacy initiatives.”

Rosello joins MetLife from HSBC, where he most recently served as executive vice president and head of U.S. Public Affairs and led the planning, coordination and execution of the bank’s federal, state and regulatory strategy.

Prior to joining HSBC in 2017, Rosello was senior vice president of Federal Government Relations at Wells Fargo, where he coordinated with internal business partners to implement Dodd-Frank Act provisions. Previously, he served in multiple roles in the U.S. Treasury Department, including as Acting Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs. He has also served in roles with the U.S. House Financial Services Committee and in the office of a Member of Congress.

Rosello holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Albany State University (State University of New York) and a master’s degree in government from The Johns Hopkins University.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

