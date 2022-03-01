Log in
METLIFE, INC.

MetLife Names Regional Chief Information Officers

03/01/2022 | 12:01pm EST
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Siew Choo Soh and Giovanni Genovesi will join MetLife as Chief Information Officers (CIO) for Asia and Latin America, respectively. Siew Choo will be based in Hong Kong while Giovanni will be located in Mexico City. Both will report to Pawan Verma, MetLife Chief Information Officer, as well as their respective MetLife regional heads, Kishore Ponnavolu, Asia Regional President, and Eric Clurfain, Latin America Regional President.

Siew Choo and Giovanni will have responsibility for end-to-end technology delivery in their regions and will be the single point of accountability for development, quality assurance, application maintenance support and digital, while partnering closely with the business to drive key priorities. Both come to MetLife with a proven track record of innovation and transformation and bring significant experience partnering with businesses to build leading digital experiences for customers.

“At MetLife, our teammates are proud to live our purpose and deliver for our customers,” said Bill Pappas, Head of MetLife’s Global Technology and Operations (GTO). “We are transforming to deliver contemporary, best-in-class solutions to ensure the remarkable experiences our customers have come to expect. Siew Choo and Giovanni are the latest examples of talented technologists who are joining MetLife to help build on our 150-plus year history.”

Siew Choo most recently worked at DBS Bank, a leading regional bank with a strong focus on innovation, where she served as Managing Director and Head of Technology for consumer banking, big data and artificial intelligence platforms. She earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Computer Science from the National University of Singapore.

Giovanni joins MetLife from Swiss Re Group, the world's largest reinsurer, where he served as the Latin America Technology Director and Digital Transformation Leader with end-to-end accountability for technology and digital capabilities. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Bosphorus University in Istanbul, Turkey.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68 257 M - -
Net income 2022 5 583 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,79x
Yield 2022 2,94%
Capitalization 55 734 M 55 734 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 67,55 $
Average target price 73,93 $
Spread / Average Target 9,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.8.10%55 734
AXA-7.29%64 213
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.3.16%41 984
PRUDENTIAL PLC-10.83%41 694
AFLAC INCORPORATED4.62%39 700
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.51%39 373