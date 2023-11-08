MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced it’s been recognized for its inclusive workforce programs and named to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption’s annual list of Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces™. For the 16th year in a row, MetLife has earned a spot on the list for its employee adoption benefits, parental leave policies and flexible work culture.

"We recognize that the path to becoming a parent is different for everyone, and we are committed to providing benefits for all families at MetLife,” said Tom Ferraro, vice president of Global Health, Welfare and Retirement Benefits at MetLife. “MetLife’s adoption policies provide our colleagues who adopt with several benefits to help them throughout their adoption, including financial support, parental leave, and flexible work arrangements.”

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption partnered with RTI International, an independent, nonprofit research institute, to survey U.S. employers and score participants based on three criteria: financial reimbursement, paid leave and the percentage of employees eligible for those benefits.

At MetLife, all parents are provided with benefits to help them balance their career and family life, including:

Flexible work arrangements, such as compressed work weeks, part-time work weeks, job-sharing, flextime, virtual work, and telecommuting.

Back-up childcare for up to 15 days per child per year when regular care is unavailable, along with up to 10 percent in full-time childcare discounts.

Counseling, concierge services, research and referrals, seminars, and self-assessments through an Employee Assistance Program.

A holistic well-being program that provides resources and support in the areas of coping, balance, body, relationships, finances, and resilience.

A collection of resources for parents and caregivers including tutoring and test prep discounts, a college advising program, elder care guidance, and child behavior expert consultations

Internal support through Families at MetLife, a network where colleagues connect and discuss their experiences balancing career and family.

Digital resources and dedicated Care Advocates for every stage of the family building journey.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

