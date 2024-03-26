MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has received the 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). MetLife has been honored as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recipient for six consecutive years and continues to partner with ENERGY STAR on adopting energy-efficient practices and tracking data across all owned and managed properties. In addition to recertifying 32 existing certifications across MetLife and MetLife Investment Management (MIM) portfolios in 2023, MetLife received new ENERGY STAR Building Certifications for two buildings and MIM certified four new buildings.

ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year is the highest level of EPA recognition for corporate and asset manager’s energy management programs. To earn this recognition, companies must demonstrate superior levels of energy management with respect to exhibiting best practices, proven energy savings, and active participation and communication about ENERGY STAR programs and strategies. Organizations like MetLife, which have consistently earned Partner of the Year, are eligible for the Sustained Excellence distinction. This distinction requires that annual achievements continue to surpass those in previous years.

“Implementing energy efficiency best practices across our corporate offices and real estate investment portfolios drives operational savings that we reinvest into our business and communities, ultimately driving more value for our stakeholders,” said MetLife Vice President, Global Sustainability & Climate Lead, Josh Wiener. “Our continued partnership with ENERGY STAR equips us with the resources and data needed to manage building performance and find new opportunities for better energy management and conservation.”

MetLife leverages ENERGY STAR tools, including its Portfolio Manager, to improve data management capabilities and identify energy savings opportunities across its corporate office and managed real estate equity portfolios.

“By upholding a superior level of energy management across our real estate portfolio, we deliver value to our clients while bettering the communities and environments around these properties,” said MetLife Investment Management, Global Head of Real Estate and Agriculture, Robert Merck. “ENERGY STAR remains a resource in helping us measure, manage and improve performance across our entire real estate portfolio.”

To learn more about MetLife’s commitment to sustainability, visit MetLife.com/Sustainability. For more information about ENERGY STAR, visit EnergyStar.gov/about.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), is a global public fixed income, private capital and real estate investment manager providing tailored investment solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MetLife Investment Management provides public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, funds and other institutional clients with a range of bespoke investment and financing solutions that seek to meet a range of long-term investment objectives and risk-adjusted returns over time. MetLife Investment Management has over 150 years of investment experience and, as of December 31, 2023, had over $600 billion in total assets under management.1

Endnotes

1Total assets under management is comprised of all MetLife general account and separate account assets and unaffiliated/third party assets, at estimated fair value, managed by MIM.

