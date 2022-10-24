Advanced search
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:21 2022-10-24 pm EDT
69.03 USD   +1.42%
MetLife Recognized as One of America's Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces

10/24/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that, for the 15th year in a row, it has earned a spot on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption’s annual list of America’s Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces. MetLife has been recognized for its employee adoption benefits, parental leave policies, and flexible work culture.

“From the beginning of our adoption journey, MetLife supported me in my commitment to grow our family,” said Marcus Munyon, senior business architect, MetLife. “The adoption benefit combined with the leave policy and the flexibility in the workplace told me that MetLife saw me as a whole person and celebrated my growing family as much as I did.”

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption partnered with RTI International, an independent, nonprofit research institute, to survey U.S. employers and rank the top 100 based on three adoption policy criteria: financial reimbursement, paid leave, and the percentage of employees eligible for those benefits.

In addition to reimbursing eligible adoption expenses, MetLife provides adoptive parents with the same benefits provided to all working families at the company, including:

  • Flexible work arrangements, such as compressed work weeks, part-time work weeks, job-sharing, flextime, virtual work, and telecommuting.
  • Back-up childcare for up to 15 days per child per year when regular care is unavailable, along with up to 10 percent in full-time childcare discounts.
  • Counseling, concierge services, research and referrals, employee discounts, seminars, and self-assessments through an Employee Assistance Program.
  • A holistic well-being program that provides resources and support in the areas of coping, balance, body, relationships, finances, and resilience.
  • A collection of resources for parents and caregivers including tutoring and test prep discounts, a college advising program, elder care guidance, and child behavior expert consultations.

For more information on MetLife’s commitment to inclusive workforce programs, visit MetLife.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73 646 M - -
Net income 2022 3 042 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 54 286 M 54 286 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 68,06 $
Average target price 76,81 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.8.91%54 286
AXA-7.47%54 750
AFLAC INCORPORATED4.42%38 528
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-9.19%36 564
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-8.50%30 357
PRUDENTIAL PLC-30.45%27 189