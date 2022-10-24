MetLife Recognized as One of America's Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that, for the 15th year in a row, it has earned a spot on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption’s annual list of America’s Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces. MetLife has been recognized for its employee adoption benefits, parental leave policies, and flexible work culture.

“From the beginning of our adoption journey, MetLife supported me in my commitment to grow our family,” said Marcus Munyon, senior business architect, MetLife. “The adoption benefit combined with the leave policy and the flexibility in the workplace told me that MetLife saw me as a whole person and celebrated my growing family as much as I did.”

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption partnered with RTI International, an independent, nonprofit research institute, to survey U.S. employers and rank the top 100 based on three adoption policy criteria: financial reimbursement, paid leave, and the percentage of employees eligible for those benefits.

In addition to reimbursing eligible adoption expenses, MetLife provides adoptive parents with the same benefits provided to all working families at the company, including:

Flexible work arrangements, such as compressed work weeks, part-time work weeks, job-sharing, flextime, virtual work, and telecommuting.

Back-up childcare for up to 15 days per child per year when regular care is unavailable, along with up to 10 percent in full-time childcare discounts.

Counseling, concierge services, research and referrals, employee discounts, seminars, and self-assessments through an Employee Assistance Program.

A holistic well-being program that provides resources and support in the areas of coping, balance, body, relationships, finances, and resilience.

A collection of resources for parents and caregivers including tutoring and test prep discounts, a college advising program, elder care guidance, and child behavior expert consultations.

