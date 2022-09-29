MetLife Recognized for Hispanic Inclusion

Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) and LATINA Style Inc. recognize MetLife for excellence in Hispanic inclusion.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that, for the 11th consecutive year, it has been recognized by the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) for its success in promoting Hispanic inclusion. In addition, MetLife was named by LATINA Style Inc. as one of the 50 best companies for Latinas to work in the U.S. for the 14th year in a row.

“MetLife’s purpose inspires us to build a more inclusive and equitable world as we focus on achieving our 2030 DEI commitments,” said Jeannette Pina, senior vice president, U.S. and Latin America Compliance, and co-chair of MetLife’s LatConexión Hispanic Inclusion Network. “As co-chair of LatConexión, we’re very proud of our commitment to talent stewardship and promoting the growth of diversity, equity and inclusion at MetLife.”

The annual HACR Award for Corporate Inclusion is given to companies based on the results of the HACR Corporate Inclusion Index. The index measures Hispanic inclusion in the areas of employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance.

The annual LATINA Style 50 Report is one of the most respected sources of corporate America’s career advancement opportunities for Latinas and sets the standard for identifying companies that are providing the best career opportunities in the country.

The recognition highlights the support that MetLife and MetLife Foundation provide to Hispanic employees, professionals, businesses, and community organizations. For example:

MetLife’s LatConexión is an inclusion network that fosters inclusion of Latinos through connection and visibility to all levels of the organization.

MetLife’s EXCELERATE talent sponsorship program, driven by the CEO and senior leaders, helps accelerate the development and progression of high-performing women and ethnically and racially diverse leaders at the assistant vice president to officer level.

MetLife’s Latino executive leadership forum serves as an organizational network for existing executives, providing them with developmental opportunities and connecting them with aspiring talent.

Through its Supplier Inclusion and Development program, MetLife partners with a wide range of Hispanic-owned businesses. The company is a member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council and provides mentorship, scholarship, and executive education programs to help its diverse suppliers succeed and grow.

MetLife sponsors the annual Hispanic National Bar Association Convention to help advance the careers of Hispanic legal professionals.

MetLife employees volunteer their time to represent people facing language barriers in legal proceedings through programs such as Safe Passage Project and Immigration Equality.

MetLife Foundation partners with organizations focused on workforce development, economic opportunity, and cultural enrichment within Hispanic communities, including programs such as Ballet Hispánico.

For more information on MetLife’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, visit MetLife’s 2021 Sustainability Report and 2030 DEI Commitments.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About MetLife Foundation

At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to driving inclusive economic mobility for underserved and underrepresented communities around the world. We collaborate with nonprofit organizations and provide grants aligned to three strategic focus areas – economic inclusion, financial health and resilient communities – while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 to continue MetLife’s long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. Since 1976, MetLife Foundation has contributed over $900 million to strengthen communities where MetLife has a presence. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit www.MetLife.org.

