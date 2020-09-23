Log in
MetLife, Inc.

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
MetLife : Seeks to Reduce Emissions 30%, Originate $20 Billion New Green Investments

09/23/2020 | 09:36am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

MetLife Inc. committed over the next 10 years to reduce its location-based greenhouse-gas emissions by 30% from 2019 levels.

The financial services company also said it would originate $20 billion in new MetLife Investment Management-managed green investments, and allocate $5 million to develop products and partnerships that drive climate solutions.

MetLife also committed to plant 5 million trees and to maintain carbon neutrality annually across its global offices, fleet, and business travel, and MetLife Foundation committed to grant $10 million for environmental causes.

The company pledged to mobilize 100 of its suppliers to set their own GHG emissions reduction target by 2025.

MetLife said between 2012 and 2019, the company reduced its annual energy consumption by 33% and its location-based GHG emissions by 27%, exceeding its targeted reductions of 10% by 2020.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

