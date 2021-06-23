Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MetLife, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MetLife : Announces Full Redemption of 3.048% Series C Senior Component Debentures, Tranche 2

06/23/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 3.048% Series C Senior Component Debentures, Tranche 2 (the "Notes"), pursuant to the terms of the Notes. The full $500 million outstanding principal amount of the Notes will be redeemed on July 23, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”).

The redemption price will be equal to the sum of (1) the present value, as of the Redemption Date, of all remaining scheduled principal and interest payments on the Notes from, but excluding, the Redemption Date through, and including, December 15, 2022 (not including any portion of such payments of interest that have accrued, or for which the regular record date has occurred, as of the Redemption Date), such present value to be calculated using discounting, on a semi-annual basis assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months, at a discount rate equal to the lesser of (i) the Treasury Rate (as defined in the indenture for the Notes) plus fifty (50) basis points and (ii) fifteen percent (15%); and (2) (without duplication) unpaid interest that has accrued on the Notes to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. On and after the Redemption Date, all interest on the Notes will cease to accrue.

The Notes are held through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC for the Notes will be made by The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as paying agent.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, such as “will,” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any of these statements.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about METLIFE, INC.
04:16pMETLIFE  : Announces Full Redemption of 3.048% Series C Senior Component Debentu..
BU
06/22Today on Wall Street: The investor dilemma
06/22METLIFE  : to Originate $500 Million in Social and Environmental Impact Investme..
BU
06/22ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : CBRE, EasyJet, Ford Motor, Paramount, MetLife...
06/21METLIFE INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/21METLIFE  : Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on MetLife to $70 From $69, Maintains ..
MT
06/21Final Exxon AGM tally lifts ex-MetLife chairman to board
RE
06/17SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK  : Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li's FWD files for U.S. listing
RE
06/02METLIFE  : Ceo to speak at s&p global ratings annual insurance conference
PU
06/02METLIFE  : Mexico Appoints New General Manager
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65 578 M - -
Net income 2021 5 069 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 51 886 M 51 886 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 59,27 $
Average target price 68,85 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE, INC.26.24%51 886
AXA11.11%61 602
PRUDENTIAL PLC6.53%51 978
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.28.63%39 565
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.40%37 526
AFLAC INCORPORATED18.80%35 907