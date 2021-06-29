Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MetLife, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MetLife : Certificate of Elimination of 5.250% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C, of MetLife, Inc., filed with the Secretary of State of Delaware on June 29, 2021 (Form 8-K)

06/29/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CERTIFICATE OF ELIMINATION
OF
5.250% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES C
OF
METLIFE, INC.

Pursuant to Section 151(g) of the General Corporation Law
of the State of Delaware

MetLife, Inc., a corporation organized and existing under the laws of the State of Delaware (the 'Company'), DOES HEREBY CERTIFY as follows:
1. On May 27, 2015, the Terms Committee (the 'Committee') of the Board of Directors of the Company (the 'Board'), pursuant to the authority vested in the Committee and in accordance with the resolutions of the Board of Directors dated April 28, 2015, the provisions of the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and Amended and Restated By-Laws of the Company and applicable law, adopted resolutions creating a series of shares of Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company, designated as the '5.250% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C' (the 'Series C Preferred Stock'), of which 1,500,000 shares were authorized, and caused to be filed a Certificate of Designations of the Series C Preferred Stock (the 'Certificate of Designations') with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware. The Company issued 1,500,000 shares of the Series C Preferred Stock.
2. The terms of the Series C Preferred Stock provide that any shares of Series C Preferred Stock redeemed, purchased or otherwise acquired by the Company shall be cancelled and shall revert to authorized but unissued shares of Series C Preferred Stock.
3. All 1,500,000 shares of the Series C Preferred Stock that were previously issued have been redeemed, purchased or otherwise acquired by the Company pursuant to resolutions adopted by the Board. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 151(g) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the 'DGCL'), the Board adopted resolutions that no shares of the Series C Preferred Stock remain outstanding, and no shares of the Series C Preferred Stock will be issued subject to the Certificate of Designations.
4. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 151(g) of the DGCL, the Board further adopted resolutions that 'as provided by Section 151(g)' of the DGCL 'all matters set forth in the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation with respect to the Series C Preferred Stock shall be eliminated from the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and the shares of the Series C Preferred Stock shall resume the status of authorized and unissued shares of Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company, without designation as to series.'
5. Accordingly, pursuant to the provisions of Section 151(g) of the DGCL, upon the filing of this Certificate of Elimination, the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company, as heretofore amended, shall be amended so as to eliminate


therefrom all reference to the Series C Preferred Stock, and the shares that were designated to such series are hereby returned to the status of authorized but unissued shares of Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company, without designation as to series. This Certificate of Elimination shall not affect the total number of authorized shares of capital stock of the Company or the total number of authorized shares of Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company.
[Signature Page Follows]

2

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Company has caused this Certificate of Elimination to be signed by its duly authorized officer this 29th day of June, 2021.
METLIFE, INC.

By: /s/ Lyndon E. Oliver
Name: Lyndon E. Oliver
Title: Executive Vice President and Treasurer
3

Disclaimer

Metlife Inc. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 21:40:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about METLIFE, INC.
05:41pMETLIFE  : Certificate of Elimination of 5.250% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumul..
PU
05:30pMETLIFE INC  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (..
AQ
08:42aU.S. Consumer Confidence Rises Sharply in June - The Conference Board
DJ
06/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Volkswagen, Daimler, Tesla, Burberry, UBS...
06/27NN N  : Group Confirms Potential Acquisition of MetLife's Europe Businesses
MT
06/24METLIFE  : ANNOUNCES FULL REDEMPTION OF 3.048% SERIES C SENIOR COMPONENT DEBENTU..
PU
06/24METLIFE  : Announces full redemption of 3.048% series c senior component debentu..
PU
06/23METLIFE INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/23METLIFE  : Announces Full Redemption of 3.048% Series C Senior Component Debentu..
BU
06/22Today on Wall Street: The investor dilemma
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65 578 M - -
Net income 2021 5 069 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 3,18%
Capitalization 52 306 M 52 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 59,75 $
Average target price 68,85 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE, INC.27.26%53 418
AXA10.73%62 649
PRUDENTIAL PLC5.05%52 488
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.30.91%41 106
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.70%38 899
AFLAC INCORPORATED20.01%36 852