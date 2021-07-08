Log in
METLIFE, INC.

MetLife : Declares Third Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend

07/08/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that its board of directors has declared a third quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.48 per share. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 10, 2021.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, using words such as “will,” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any of these statements.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65 578 M - -
Net income 2021 5 080 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 3,23%
Capitalization 51 509 M 51 509 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,4%
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 58,84 $
Average target price 68,85 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.25.32%53 418
AXA10.78%62 649
PRUDENTIAL PLC3.42%52 488
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.28.60%41 106
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.33%38 899
AFLAC INCORPORATED20.89%36 852