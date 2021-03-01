Log in
MetLife, Inc.

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
MetLife : on Track for Highest Close Since October 2007 -- Data Talk

03/01/2021 | 11:32am EST
MetLife, Inc. (MET) is currently at $59.58, up $1.98 or 3.44%

-- Would be highest close since Oct. 31, 2007, when it closed at $61.36

-- Snaps a two day losing streak

-- Up 26.9% year-to-date

-- Down 5.66% from its all-time closing high of $63.16 on Oct. 5, 2007

-- Up 33.71% from 52 weeks ago (March 2, 2020), when it closed at $44.56

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 153.21% from its 52-week closing low of $23.53 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $59.78

-- Up 3.78% at today's intraday high

All data as of 11:11:16 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-21 1131ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 64 628 M - -
Net income 2021 4 932 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 3,32%
Capitalization 50 941 M 50 941 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 56,69 $
Last Close Price 57,60 $
Spread / Highest target 9,38%
Spread / Average Target -1,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE, INC.22.68%50 941
AXA6.60%60 152
PRUDENTIAL PLC4.57%50 918
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION12.01%38 762
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.11.08%34 428
AFLAC INCORPORATED7.69%32 976
