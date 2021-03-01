MetLife : on Track for Highest Close Since October 2007 -- Data Talk

MetLife, Inc. (MET) is currently at $59.58, up $1.98 or 3.44%

-- Would be highest close since Oct. 31, 2007, when it closed at $61.36

-- Snaps a two day losing streak

-- Up 26.9% year-to-date

-- Down 5.66% from its all-time closing high of $63.16 on Oct. 5, 2007

-- Up 33.71% from 52 weeks ago (March 2, 2020), when it closed at $44.56

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 153.21% from its 52-week closing low of $23.53 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $59.78

-- Up 3.78% at today's intraday high

All data as of 11:11:16 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

