MetLife : on Track for Highest Close Since October 2007 -- Data Talk

MetLife, Inc. (MET) is currently at $59.58, up $1.98 or 3.44%
-- Would be highest close since Oct. 31, 2007, when it closed at $61.36
-- Snaps a two day losing streak
-- Up 26.9% year-to-date
-- Down 5.66% from its all-time closing high of $63.16 on Oct. 5, 2007
-- Up 33.71% from 52 weeks ago (March 2, 2020), when it closed at $44.56
-- Would be a new 52-week closing high
-- Up 153.21% from its 52-week closing low of $23.53 on March 23, 2020
-- Traded as high as $59.78
-- Up 3.78% at today's intraday high
All data as of 11:11:16 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
03-01-21 1131ET