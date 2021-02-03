Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MetLife, Inc.    MET

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/03 04:10:00 pm
49.37 USD   +0.90%
05:52pMetLife profit rises marginally on investment gains, strong underwriting
RE
04:57pMETLIFE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:48pMETLIFE : Q4 Earnings, Revenue Exceed Street Expectations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MetLife profit rises marginally on investment gains, strong underwriting

02/03/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A MetLife Inc building is shown in Irvine, California

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Insurer MetLife Inc reported a marginal rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as investment growth and underwriting gains in some of its U.S. businesses cushioned the hit from coronavirus-related claims.

MetLife reported adjusted earnings of $1.84 billion, or $2.03 per share, beating analysts' average estimates of $1.52 a share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Variable investment income totaled $778 million in the quarter, nearly all from private-equity investments.

MetLife earned $1.126 billion in such income for the full year, topping the target of $900 million to $1.1 billion it set a year ago.

On underwriting, payouts for dental and other non-medical health claims were lower, cushioning the effect of higher claims from life insurance caused by COVID-19-related deaths, the company said.

Adjusted earnings of the insurer's U.S. business jumped 51% to $1.02 billion, while the company's overall net investment income grew by 13% to $5.24 billion on strong returns from private equity investments.

That helped MetLife offset weak performance in Latin America, where its business was impacted by claims from deaths linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global life insurers are taking steps to curb payouts stemming from the health crisis, including long-term health consequences that are not fully understood. nL1N2JP1SV]

In the United States, 8% of reported group life insurance claims from April to August attributed the cause of death to COVID-19, according to the U.S. Society of Actuaries.

MetLife also said its net derivative losses widened 7% from a year earlier to $1.56 billion.

The insurer holds a book of derivatives to hedge against the risk of market swings. Such gains do not indicate the actual performance of the company, but reflect the effect of accounting rules, an issue that has occurred in some previous quarters. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, Alwyn Scott in New York and Suzanne Barlyn in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania; Editing by Aditya Soni and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2021
All news about METLIFE, INC.
05:52pMetLife profit rises marginally on investment gains, strong underwriting
RE
04:57pMETLIFE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:48pMETLIFE : Q4 Earnings, Revenue Exceed Street Expectations
MT
04:38pMETLIFE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
04:20pMETLIFE : 4Q20 Supplemental Slides
PU
04:19pMETLIFE : Earnings Flash (MET) METLIFE Reports Q4 EPS $2.03, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
04:19pMETLIFE : Earnings Flash (MET) METLIFE Posts Q4 Revenue $19.42B, vs. Street Est ..
MT
04:16pMETLIFE : CFO John McCallion Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financia..
BU
03:23aMETLIFE : Named to World's Most Admired Companies List by Fortune Magazine
BU
02/02METLIFE : Named a ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality'
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61 980 M - -
Net income 2020 6 357 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,13x
Yield 2020 3,71%
Capitalization 44 430 M 44 430 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 52,64 $
Last Close Price 48,93 $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE, INC.4.22%44 034
AXA-3.57%54 087
PRUDENTIAL PLC-11.10%42 417
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION3.44%35 847
AFLAC INCORPORATED4.14%32 530
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.2.68%31 695
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ