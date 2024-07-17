360Health, 360Future deliver integrated services for health, retirement planning

MetLife Asia is honoured to have received five new awards for its 360Health and 360Future solutions, highlighting its continuing drive for excellence in innovation and customer care.

The new awards for 360Health are:

Digital Insurance Initiative of the Year (Nepal) – Insurance Asia Awards 2024

Marketing Initiative of the Year (Nepal) – Insurance Asia Awards 2024

2024 Consumer Finance Award for Health and Wellness Cover of the Year (Australia) – Money Magazine

Bronze Award for Product Service & Innovation – Qorus Innovation Awards 2024

And for 360Future: Customer Service Initiative of the Year (Korea) – Insurance Asia Awards 2024

“We are honoured to receive these awards, and we continue to be driven by the trust our customers have given us as their long-term insurance partners,” said Sanjeev Kapur, Chief Marketing Officer, MetLife Asia.

“Today, we have life spans that are longer than had previously been imagined. With 360Health and 360Future, we are reimagining the future with our customers so they can achieve great health and financial security to live well for longer.”

Reimagining the future with customers

360Health’s holistic approach covers physical, mental, financial and social health. Users have simple and convenient access online and through mobile apps for services that include artificial intelligence (AI)-backed health assessments; diabetes risk monitoring; exercise and nutrition tips; online doctor consultations; prescription deliveries; fitness and recovery; and mental health support.

360Future helps customers prepare early for retirement and supports them as they age, with retirement savings, insurance, health, wealth, and life care services. Specialized elderly care services cover dementia and other senile diseases, and are available to both customers and their parents. Other offerings include a personal assistant and pet care service; personal pension insurance product; women’s menopausal healthcare consultations and ophthalmic screenings; support for medical appointments; home healthcare guidance; and retirement planning.

360Health, available in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Korea, Nepal, and the United Arab Emirates, has won 40 awards across the world since its launch in 2018. 360Future, which launched in China in 2022 and expanded to Korea in 2023, has received five awards to date.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

