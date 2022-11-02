Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MetLife, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
73.57 USD   -0.50%
05:48pMetLife third-quarter profit more than halves on lower investment returns
RE
05:07pMetlife : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:04pMetLife Reports Lower Q3 Adjusted Profit, Higher Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MetLife third-quarter profit more than halves on lower investment returns

11/02/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
Signage is seen on the MetLife Inc building in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - MetLife Inc on Wednesday reported a 53% drop in third-quarter profit as economic pressures and a global market rout led to weaker returns from the U.S. insurer's investments.

The company's U.S. unit saw a 17% decline in adjusted profit, while the Asia segment recorded a 65% slump.

Fewer claims tied to COVID-19 as the cases ease around the world helped the insurer ride out disappointing investment returns in the quarter.

Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenue grew 71% to $19.53 billion in the quarter. However, that was not enough to offset the hit to net investment income, which fell 36% to $3.59 billion.

The company posted adjusted profit of $966 million, or $1.21 per share, compared to $2.06 billion, or $2.39 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
All news about METLIFE, INC.
04:58pMetLife Reports Drop in 3Q Profit
DJ
04:35pMetlife Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fin..
AQ
04:27pMetlife : 3Q22 Supplemental Slides
PU
04:25pEarnings Flash (MET) METLIFE Reports Q3 EPS $1.21, vs. Street Est of $1.17
MT
04:25pEarnings Flash (MET) METLIFE Reports Q3 Revenue $22.27B, vs. Street Est of $20.58B
MT
04:24pMetLife Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04:16pMetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Third Quarter 2022 Financial Update Video
BU
Analyst Recommendations on METLIFE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73 646 M - -
Net income 2022 3 042 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 58 976 M 58 976 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,3%
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.18.32%58 976
AXA-3.19%58 929
AFLAC INCORPORATED14.42%41 681
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-2.07%39 432
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-5.97%31 344
PRUDENTIAL PLC-33.78%26 457