MetLife to Hold Combined Earnings and Outlook Conference Call

01/05/2022 | 04:17pm EST
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it will hold a combined fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings and outlook conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, from 9-10 a.m. (ET). The call will follow MetLife’s issuance of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings news release, Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Supplement, and outlook materials on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after the market closes. The news release, Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Supplement, and outlook materials will also be available on the MetLife Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com).

The call and accompanying materials will include statements relating to the business, operations, financial results and outlook for MetLife, as well as certain projections regarding the company's future performance.

The conference call will be available live via telephone and the internet. To listen via telephone, dial 877-692-8955 (U.S.) or 234-720-6979 (outside the U.S.). The participant access code is 2510803. To listen to the conference call via the internet, click the link to the webcast on the MetLife Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com). Those who want to listen to the call via telephone or the internet should dial in or go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and/or download and install any necessary audio software.

The conference call will be available for replay via telephone and the internet beginning at 11 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, until Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. (ET). To listen to a replay of the conference call via telephone, dial 866-207-1041 (U.S.) or 402-970-0847 (outside the U.S.). The access code for the replay is 3511681. To access the replay of the conference call over the internet, visit the above-mentioned website.

About MetLife
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2022
