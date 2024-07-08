MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it will hold its second quarter 2024 earnings conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2024, from 9-10 a.m. (ET). The call will follow MetLife’s issuance of its second quarter 2024 earnings news release and Second Quarter 2024 Financial Supplement on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after the market closes. The news release and Second Quarter 2024 Financial Supplement will also be available on the MetLife Investor Relations webpage (https://investor.metlife.com).

The conference call will be available live via the internet. To listen to the conference call, click the following link to register (https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I79508686).

The conference call will be available for replay via telephone and the internet beginning at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, August 1, 2024 until Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). To listen to a replay of the conference call via telephone, dial 800-770-2030 (U.S.) or 647-362-9199 (outside the U.S.). The Conference ID for the replay is 79508. To access the replay of the conference call via the internet, visit the MetLife Investor Relations webpage (https://investor.metlife.com).

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

