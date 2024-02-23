Metlifecare Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was NZD 105.76 million compared to NZD 98.35 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 106.65 million compared to NZD 99.33 million a year ago.

Net loss was NZD 22.11 million compared to net income of NZD 12.78 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.061 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.035 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.061 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.035 a year ago.