Metranaco PCL : Continuation of the suspension of trading of the titles of Allspark Asia Pacific Group Public Company Ltd (Emerging Companies Market)

Continuation of the suspension of trading of the titles of Allspark Asia Pacific Group

Public Company Ltd (Emerging Companies Market)

The Cyprus Stock Exchange announces the continuation of the suspension of trading of the titles of Allspark Asia Pacific Group Public Company Ltd (Emerging Companies Market) for further two (2) months, i.e. until 7 April 2022.

This decision was reached pursuant to Article 185 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law since the reasons imposing the continuation of the suspension of trading of the titles of the said company continue to exist since the company:

has not appointed a Nominated Advisor; has neither issued nor published its Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31/12/2020; has neither issued nor published its Half-Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30/06/2021.

Provided that if during the suspension of trading, the company complies with the above obligations, the suspension of trading will be lifted.

Nicosia, 31 January 2022