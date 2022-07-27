Metranaco PCL : Delisting of the titles of Allspark Asia Pacific Group Public Company Ltd (Emerging Companies Market)

Delisting of the titles of Allspark Asia Pacific Group Public Company Ltd (Emerging

Companies Market)

The Council of the Cyprus Stock Exchange announces its decision to delist the titles of Allspark Asia Pacific Group Public Company Ltd (the "Company") from the Emerging Companies Market pursuant to Article 178(1) of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law and under the provisions of RAA 379/2014 (as amended). The Council of the Stock Exchange has reached this decision in view of the fact that the conditions for the smooth operation of the stock exchange market in relation to the titles of this company are not satisfied and important ongoing obligation are not complied with. As a result, the interests of investors are put at risk.

More specifically, in reaching this decision, the Council of the Stock Exchange has taken into account the following:

The Company failed to maintain the services of a Nominated Advisor; The Company failed to issue and publish its Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31/12/2020; The Company failed to issue and publish its Half-Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30/06/2021; The Company failed to issue and publish its Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31/12/2021; The Company's titles are suspended as from 31/03/2021 (period exceeding six months), [Paragraph 2.4.1.2(a) of RAA 379/2014 (as amended)].

The delisting of the titles of the above company from the Stock Exchange will take effect on Tuesday, 9 August 2022. The Company's titles will remain suspended until their delisting.

It is noted that on the same day, the Company's titles will be removed from the Central Securities Depository and Central Registry pursuant to Article 19 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange (Central Securities Depository and Central Registry) Law.

Nicosia, 26 July 2022