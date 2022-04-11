Log in
Metranaco PCL : Ratification of the decision to continue the suspension of trading of the titles of Allspark Asia Pacific Group Public Company Ltd (Emerging Companies Market)

04/11/2022 | 08:21am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT

Ratification of the decision to continue the suspension of trading of the titles of Allspark Asia Pacific Group Public Company Ltd (Emerging Companies Market)

At its recent meeting, the Council of the Cyprus Stock Exchange ratified, pursuant to Article 184 of the CSE Law, the decision to continue the suspension of trading of the titles of Allspark Asia Pacific Group Public Company Ltd as already announced on 28

March 2022.

The continuation of the suspension of trading will have a duration of 2 months (i.e. until

8 June 2022) or earlier if the company complies with its pending ongoing obligations as already announced.

Nicosia, 11 April 2022

Disclaimer

Allspark Asia Pacific Group Public Company Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 12:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
