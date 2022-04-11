Metranaco PCL : Ratification of the decision to continue the suspension of trading of the titles of Allspark Asia Pacific Group Public Company Ltd (Emerging Companies Market)

ANNOUNCEMENT

Ratification of the decision to continue the suspension of trading of the titles of Allspark Asia Pacific Group Public Company Ltd (Emerging Companies Market)

At its recent meeting, the Council of the Cyprus Stock Exchange ratified, pursuant to Article 184 of the CSE Law, the decision to continue the suspension of trading of the titles of Allspark Asia Pacific Group Public Company Ltd as already announced on 28

March 2022.

The continuation of the suspension of trading will have a duration of 2 months (i.e. until

8 June 2022) or earlier if the company complies with its pending ongoing obligations as already announced.

Nicosia, 11 April 2022