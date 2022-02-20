Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Metrics Master Income Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MXT   AU000000MXT0

METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST

(MXT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metrics Master Income Trust : Appendix 4D 2022 Half Year Statutory Accounts

02/20/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the half‑year ended 31 December 2021

ARSN 620 465 090

Metrics Master Income Trust

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

only

CONTENTS

Metrics Master Income Trust Appendix 4D

1

Directors' Report

3

Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration

6

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

7

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

8

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

9

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

10

useNotes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

11

Directors' Declaration

18

personal

19

Independent Auditor's Review Report

ForThe condensed interim financial statements covers the Metrics Master Income Trust as an individual entity. The Responsible Entity of the Metrics Master Income Trust is The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited (ABN 45 003 278 831, AFSL 235 150).

The Responsible Entity's registered office is:

Level 18, Angel Place 123 Pitt Street Sydney NSW 2000

2.00 2.00
784,788
639,191
1,570,450
1,280,500
AS AT 31 DEC 2021
AS AT 31 DEC 2020

Metrics Master Income Trust

1

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Metrics Master Income Trust APPENDIX 4D

FOR THE HALF‑YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

DETAILS OF REPORTING PERIOD

Current:

Half‑year ended 31 December 2021

Previous corresponding:

Half‑year ended 31 December 2020

only

use

The Directors of The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, the Responsible Entity of the Metrics Master Income Trust (the

"Fund") announce the reviewed results of the Fund for the half‑year ended 31 December 2021 as follows:

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Extracted from Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the half‑year ended 31 December 2021:

INCREASE/(DECREASE) OVER

CORRESPONDING PERIOD

2021

2020

personal

$'000

$'000

%

$'000

Revenue from ordinary activities

33,614

34,415

-2.3%

(801)

Profit/(loss) from the half‑year

30,852

32,040

-3.7%

(1,188)

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the half‑year

30,852

32,040

-3.7%

(1,188)

DETAILS OF DISTRIBUTIONS

Distributions for the half‑year ended 31 December 2021 were $30,472,000 (4.09 cents per ordinary unit).

Subsequent to the period end, on 24 January 2022, the Directors declared a distribution of 0.74 cents per ordinary unit which amounted to $5,808,584 and was paid on 8 February 2022.

DETAILS OF DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN

The Responsible Entity established a Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") on 13 February 2018.

The Responsible Entity expects to make distributions on a monthly basis. For such distributions, it is expected that the record date will be the first ASX trading day of each month and the last day for electing into the DRP will be 5.00pm (Sydney time) on the first business day after the record date.

Units under the DRP are currently issued at the net asset value of a unit as determined in accordance with the Fund's constitution on the record date.

ForNET TANGIBLE ASSETS

Total Net Tangible Assets attributable to unitholders ($'000)

Units on issue ('000)

Net Tangible Assets attributable to unit holders per unit (cents)

2 Metrics Master Income Trust Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Metrics Master Income Trust APPENDIX 4D (CONTINUED)

only

CONTROL GAINED OR LOST OVER ENTITIES DURING THE PERIOD

There were no entities over which control was gained during the half‑year ended 31 December 2021.

CONTRIBUTION

TO PROFIT

DATE OF GAIN

DATE OF LOSS

31 DEC 2021

NAME OF ENTITIES

OF CONTROL

OF CONTROL

($'000)

MCP Wholesale Investments Trust

5/10/2017

N/A

33,029

DETAILS OF ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES

The Fund did not have any interest in associates and joint venture entities during current half‑year.

use

OTHER INFORMATION

The Fund is not a foreign entity.

personalFor

INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT

This report is based on the condensed interim financial statements which has been subject to an independent review by the Fund's auditor, KPMG. All the documents in this report comprise the information required by Listing Rule 4.2A.

onlyDIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors of The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited (ABN 45 003 278 831, AFSL 235 150), the Responsible Entity of the Metrics Master Income Trust ("the Fund"), present their report together with the condensed interim financial statements of the Fund for the half‑year ended 31 December 2021 and the auditor's report thereon.

usePRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The Fund is a registered managed investment scheme domiciled in Australia.

The Fund invests in diversified loan portfolios that aims to outperform the RBA Cash Rate plus 3.25% p.a. (net of fees).

The Fund's investment strategy is to create a diversified exposure to Australian corporate loans generally reflecting

personalctivity in the corporate loan market and diversified by borrower, industry and credit quality. Amounts raised by the Fund are invested in the MCP Wholesale Investments Trust. The MCP Wholesale Investments Trust invests directly in wholesale funds, which currently comprise of MCP Real Estate Debt Fund, MCP Secured Private Debt Fund II and the Metrics Credit Partners Diversified Australian Senior Loan Fund, or directly in investment assets.

Through active portfolio risk management, the Investment Manager (Metrics Credit Partners Pty Ltd) will seek to balance the delivery of unitholder returns and preserve investor capital.

The Fund was constituted on 25 July 2017, commenced operations on 5 October 2017 and its units commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: MXT) on 9 October 2017.

The Fund did not have any employees during the half‑year.

ForThere were no significant changes in the nature of the Fund's activities during the half‑year.

Metrics Master Income Trust

3

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

DIRECTORS

The Directors of The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited during the half‑year and up to the date of this report are shown below. The Directors were in office for this entire period except where stated otherwise:

NAME

Glenn Foster

Simone Mosse

Vicki Riggio

Phillip Blackmore Alternate for Vicki Riggio

Richard McCarthy Resigned as Director on 1 February 2022

CHANGE TO UNITS IN THE FUND

The movement in units on issue in the Fund during the half‑year is disclosed in Note 5 of the condensed interim financial statements. The value of the Fund's assets and liabilities is disclosed in the condensed statement of financial position and derived using the basis set out in Note 5 of the condensed interim financial statements.

Units on issue in the Fund at the end of the half‑year are set out below:

AS AT

AS AT

31 DEC 2021

30 JUN 2021

UNITS ('000)

UNITS ('000)

Units on issue

784,788

735,574

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MCP Master Income Trust published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST
05:41pMETRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST : Appendix 4D 2022 Half Year Statutory Accounts
PU
02/07METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST : Application for quotation of securities - MXT
PU
02/06METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MXT
PU
01/23METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST : Dividend/Distribution - MXT
PU
01/23Metrics Master Income Trust Announces Ordinary Distribution, Payable on February 8, 202..
CI
01/10METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST : Application for quotation of securities - MXT
PU
01/09METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MXT
PU
2021METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST : Dividend/Distribution - MXT
PU
2021Metrics Master Income Trust Announces Ordinary Distribution for the Period Ending Decem..
CI
2021METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST : Application for quotation of securities - MXT
PU
More news
Chart METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST
Duration : Period :
Metrics Master Income Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Vicki Riggio Executive Director
Richard Lyn McCarthy Director
Simone Mosse Director
Glenn Foster Non-Executive Director
Glenda Charles Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST-1.44%0
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-8.80%1 876
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-15.49%69