Metrics Master Income Trust : Appendix 4D 2022 Half Year Statutory Accounts
02/20/2022 | 05:41pm EST
METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the half‑year ended 31 December 2021
ARSN 620 465 090
Metrics Master Income Trust
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
CONTENTS
Metrics Master Income Trust Appendix 4D
1
Directors' Report
3
Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration
6
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
7
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
8
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
9
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
10
useNotes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
11
Directors' Declaration
18
19
Independent Auditor's Review Report
ForThe condensed interim financial statements covers the Metrics Master Income Trust as an individual entity. The Responsible Entity of the Metrics Master Income Trust is The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited (ABN 45 003 278 831, AFSL 235 150).
The Responsible Entity's registered office is:
Level 18, Angel Place 123 Pitt Street Sydney NSW 2000
2.002.00
784,788
639,191
1,570,450
1,280,500
AS AT 31 DEC 2021
AS AT 31 DEC 2020
Metrics Master Income Trust
1
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
Metrics Master Income Trust APPENDIX 4D
FOR THE HALF‑YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
DETAILS OF REPORTING PERIOD
Current:
Half‑year ended 31 December 2021
Previous corresponding:
Half‑year ended 31 December 2020
The Directors of The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, the Responsible Entity of the Metrics Master Income Trust (the
"Fund") announce the reviewed results of the Fund for the half‑year ended 31 December 2021 as follows:
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
Extracted from Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the half‑year ended 31 December 2021:
INCREASE/(DECREASE) OVER
CORRESPONDING PERIOD
2021
2020
$'000
$'000
%
$'000
Revenue from ordinary activities
33,614
34,415
-2.3%
(801)
Profit/(loss) from the half‑year
30,852
32,040
-3.7%
(1,188)
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the half‑year
30,852
32,040
-3.7%
(1,188)
DETAILS OF DISTRIBUTIONS
Distributions for the half‑year ended 31 December 2021 were $30,472,000 (4.09 cents per ordinary unit).
Subsequent to the period end, on 24 January 2022, the Directors declared a distribution of 0.74 cents per ordinary unit which amounted to $5,808,584 and was paid on 8 February 2022.
DETAILS OF DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN
The Responsible Entity established a Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") on 13 February 2018.
The Responsible Entity expects to make distributions on a monthly basis. For such distributions, it is expected that the record date will be the first ASX trading day of each month and the last day for electing into the DRP will be 5.00pm (Sydney time) on the first business day after the record date.
Units under the DRP are currently issued at the net asset value of a unit as determined in accordance with the Fund's constitution on the record date.
ForNET TANGIBLE ASSETS
Total Net Tangible Assets attributable to unitholders ($'000)
Units on issue ('000)
Net Tangible Assets attributable to unit holders per unit (cents)
2 Metrics Master Income Trust Condensed Interim Financial Statements
Metrics Master Income Trust APPENDIX 4D (CONTINUED)
CONTROL GAINED OR LOST OVER ENTITIES DURING THE PERIOD
There were no entities over which control was gained during the half‑year ended 31 December 2021.
CONTRIBUTION
TO PROFIT
DATE OF GAIN
DATE OF LOSS
31 DEC 2021
NAME OF ENTITIES
OF CONTROL
OF CONTROL
($'000)
MCP Wholesale Investments Trust
5/10/2017
N/A
33,029
DETAILS OF ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES
The Fund did not have any interest in associates and joint venture entities during current half‑year.
OTHER INFORMATION
The Fund is not a foreign entity.
INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT
This report is based on the condensed interim financial statements which has been subject to an independent review by the Fund's auditor, KPMG. All the documents in this report comprise the information required by Listing Rule 4.2A.
onlyDIRECTORS' REPORT
The Directors of The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited (ABN 45 003 278 831, AFSL 235 150), the Responsible Entity of the Metrics Master Income Trust ("the Fund"), present their report together with the condensed interim financial statements of the Fund for the half‑year ended 31 December 2021 and the auditor's report thereon.
usePRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
The Fund is a registered managed investment scheme domiciled in Australia.
The Fund invests in diversified loan portfolios that aims to outperform the RBA Cash Rate plus 3.25% p.a. (net of fees).
The Fund's investment strategy is to create a diversified exposure to Australian corporate loans generally reflecting
personalctivity in the corporate loan market and diversified by borrower, industry and credit quality. Amounts raised by the Fund are invested in the MCP Wholesale Investments Trust. The MCP Wholesale Investments Trust invests directly in wholesale funds, which currently comprise of MCP Real Estate Debt Fund, MCP Secured Private Debt Fund II and the Metrics Credit Partners Diversified Australian Senior Loan Fund, or directly in investment assets.
Through active portfolio risk management, the Investment Manager (Metrics Credit Partners Pty Ltd) will seek to balance the delivery of unitholder returns and preserve investor capital.
The Fund was constituted on 25 July 2017, commenced operations on 5 October 2017 and its units commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: MXT) on 9 October 2017.
The Fund did not have any employees during the half‑year.
ForThere were no significant changes in the nature of the Fund's activities during the half‑year.
Metrics Master Income Trust
3
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
DIRECTORS
The Directors of The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited during the half‑year and up to the date of this report are shown below. The Directors were in office for this entire period except where stated otherwise:
NAME
Glenn Foster
Simone Mosse
Vicki Riggio
Phillip Blackmore Alternate for Vicki Riggio
Richard McCarthy Resigned as Director on 1 February 2022
CHANGE TO UNITS IN THE FUND
The movement in units on issue in the Fund during the half‑year is disclosed in Note 5 of the condensed interim financial statements. The value of the Fund's assets and liabilities is disclosed in the condensed statement of financial position and derived using the basis set out in Note 5 of the condensed interim financial statements.
Units on issue in the Fund at the end of the half‑year are set out below:
AS AT
AS AT
31 DEC 2021
30 JUN 2021
UNITS ('000)
UNITS ('000)
Units on issue
784,788
735,574
