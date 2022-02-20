Metrics Master Income Trust : Appendix 4D 2022 Half Year Statutory Accounts

onlyDIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors of The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited (ABN 45 003 278 831, AFSL 235 150), the Responsible Entity of the Metrics Master Income Trust ("the Fund"), present their report together with the condensed interim financial statements of the Fund for the half‑year ended 31 December 2021 and the auditor's report thereon.

usePRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The Fund is a registered managed investment scheme domiciled in Australia.

The Fund invests in diversified loan portfolios that aims to outperform the RBA Cash Rate plus 3.25% p.a. (net of fees).

The Fund's investment strategy is to create a diversified exposure to Australian corporate loans generally reflecting

personalctivity in the corporate loan market and diversified by borrower, industry and credit quality. Amounts raised by the Fund are invested in the MCP Wholesale Investments Trust. The MCP Wholesale Investments Trust invests directly in wholesale funds, which currently comprise of MCP Real Estate Debt Fund, MCP Secured Private Debt Fund II and the Metrics Credit Partners Diversified Australian Senior Loan Fund, or directly in investment assets.

Through active portfolio risk management, the Investment Manager (Metrics Credit Partners Pty Ltd) will seek to balance the delivery of unitholder returns and preserve investor capital.

The Fund was constituted on 25 July 2017, commenced operations on 5 October 2017 and its units commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: MXT) on 9 October 2017.

The Fund did not have any employees during the half‑year.

ForThere were no significant changes in the nature of the Fund's activities during the half‑year.