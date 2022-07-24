Metrics Master Income Trust : Dividend/Distribution - MXT

2A.4 +Record Date 1/8/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 29/7/2022
31/7/2022
relates to a period of one month
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID
ASX +Security Description
MXT
1.6 ASX +Security Code
25/7/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
MXT
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ARSN
1.2 Registered Number Type
METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
Announcement Details
Registration Number
620465090
2 / 6
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per
use
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign
Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax
|
3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).
3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for
Field Name
Interest
Unfranked dividends not
declared to be conduit foreign
Unfranked dividends declared
Assessable foreign source
income
Tax-free amounts
Tax-deferred amounts
Managed investment trust
Franked distributions from
|
Gross cash distribution
9.121
Interest exempt from
9.122
withholding
Capital Gains discount
9.124
method Non-Taxable
Australian property
Capital gains other
9.126
Non-Taxable Australian
property
Other income
9.130
Royalties
9.135
NCMI
Excluded from NCMI
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
Tuesday August 2, 2022 17:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
4A.3 DRP discount rate
0.0000 %
End Date
Net Asset Value of Unit is calculated in accordance with the Fund's constitution on Record Date
DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
AUD
4A.8
Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue
Yes
date?
Yes
4A.9
Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?
5 / 6