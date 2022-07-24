Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Metrics Master Income Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MXT   AU000000MXT0

METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST

(MXT)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:40 2022-07-24 pm EDT
1.980 AUD    0.00%
07/24METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST : Dividend/Distribution - MXT
PU
07/04METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MXT
PU
06/23Metrics Master Income Trust Announces Dividend for the Month Ended June 30, 2022, Payable on July 8, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metrics Master Income Trust : Dividend/Distribution - MXT

07/24/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

MXT - ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

25/7/2022

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.00870000

Ex Date

29/7/2022

Record Date

1/8/2022

Payment Date

8/8/2022

DRP election date

Tuesday August 2, 2022 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 6

2A.4 +Record Date 1/8/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 29/7/2022
Notification of dividend / distribution
31/7/2022
relates to a period of one month
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID
ASX +Security Description
MXT
1.6 ASX +Security Code
25/7/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
MXT
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ARSN
1.2 Registered Number Type
METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details

Registration Number

620465090

2 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

only

2A.6 Payment Date 8/8/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

personal use

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.00870000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Estimated or Actual?

Estimated

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

For

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

this time?

Yes

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be

announced

5/8/2022

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD 0.00870000

Estimated or Actual?

Estimated

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No

only

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

franked

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

+security

100.0000 %

AUD 0.00000000

use

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00870000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign

income amount per security

personal

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

This information will be provided in the standard distribution statements on an annual basis post 30 June

3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for

further information)

Field Name

AIIR Specification Reference

Value

Estimated/Actual

Interest

9.79

Unfranked dividends not

declared to be conduit foreign

9.80

income

For

Unfranked dividends declared

9.81

to be conduit foreign income

Assessable foreign source

9.91

income

Tax-free amounts

9.96

Tax-deferred amounts

9.97

Managed investment trust

9.105

fund payments

Franked distributions from

9.120

trusts

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

use only

Gross cash distribution

9.121

Interest exempt from

9.122

withholding

Capital Gains discount

9.124

method Non-Taxable

Australian property

Capital gains other

9.126

Non-Taxable Australian

property

Other income

9.130

Royalties

9.135

NCMI

Excluded from NCMI

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Tuesday August 2, 2022 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

4A.3 DRP discount rate

0.0000 %

End Date

For personal

Net Asset Value of Unit is calculated in accordance with the Fund's constitution on Record Date

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD

4A.8

Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue

Yes

date?

Yes

4A.9

Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MCP Master Income Trust published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 03:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST
07/24METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST : Dividend/Distribution - MXT
PU
07/04METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MXT
PU
06/23Metrics Master Income Trust Announces Dividend for the Month Ended June 30, 2022, Payab..
CI
06/07METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MXT
PU
05/24Metrics Master Income Trust Estimates Ordinary Distribution for the Month Ending May 31..
CI
05/06Metrics Master Income Trust Announces Actual Ordinary Distribution for the Month Ending..
CI
04/22Metrics Master Income Trust Declares Dividend for April
MT
04/22METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST : Dividend/Distribution - MXT
PU
04/22Metrics Master Income Trust Announces Estimated Ordinary Distribution for the Month End..
CI
04/08METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST : Application for quotation of securities - MXT
PU
More news
Chart METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST
Duration : Period :
Metrics Master Income Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Vicki Riggio Executive Director
Richard Lyn McCarthy Director
Simone Mosse Director
Glenn Foster Non-Executive Director
Glenda Charles Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST-4.81%1 081
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC9.32%4 284
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-8.96%1 658
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-15.49%67