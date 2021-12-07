Metrics Master Income Trust : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MXT

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
only
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST
1.2 Registered Number Type
Registration Number
use
ARSN
620465090
1.3 ASX issuer code
MXT
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
personal
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Actual distribution announcement
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
24/11/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
7/12/2021
1.6 ASX +Security Code
MXT
ASX +Security Description
For
ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID
Pa t 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of one month
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
30/11/2021
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
2 / 6
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
Yes
AUD
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
Net Asset Value of a Unit is calculated in accordance with the Fund's constitution on Record Date
Thursday December 2, 2021 17:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price Start Date
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
Managed investment trust fund payments
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
End Date
4A.3 DRP discount rate
0.0000 %
Notification of dividend / distribution
9.105
Franked distributions from
9.120
trusts
only
Gross cash distribution
9.121
|
|
9.122
|
|
Capital Gains discount
|
9.124
method Non-Taxable
Australian property
Capital gains other
|
9.126
Non-Taxable Australian
use
property
Other income
|
9.130
Royalties
|
9.135
NCMI
|
Excluded from NCMI
personalFor
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
Notification of dividend / distribution
5 / 6