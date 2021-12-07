Log in
Metrics Master Income Trust : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MXT

12/07/2021 | 12:02am EST
Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

MXT - ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

7/12/2021

Reason for the Update

Actual distribution announcement

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

METRICS MASTER INCOME TRUST

1.2 Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ARSN

620465090

1.3 ASX issuer code

MXT

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Actual distribution announcement

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

24/11/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

7/12/2021

1.6 ASX +Security Code

MXT

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

Pa t 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of one month

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

30/11/2021

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.4

+Record Date

1/12/2021

2A.5

Ex Date

30/11/2021

2A.6 Payment Date

8/12/2021

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the

dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

personal

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per

Estimated or Actual?

+security (in primary currency) for all

Actual

dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.00740000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the

currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to

securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for

dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this

this dividend/distribution?

dividend/distribution

Yes

Full DRP

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information

apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

this time?

per +security

No

AUD 0.00740000

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be

Estimated or Actual?

announced

Actual

7/12/2021

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 0.00740000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

franked

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

+security

100.0000 %

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00740000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign

income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

This information will be provided in the standard distribution statements on an annual basis post 30 June

3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for

further information)

Field Name

AIIR Specification Reference

Value

Estimated/Actual

Interest

9.79

Unfranked dividends not

declared to be conduit foreign

9.80

income

Unfranked dividends declared

9.81

to be conduit foreign income

Assessable foreign source

9.91

income

Tax-free amounts

9.96

Tax-deferred amounts

9.97

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
Yes
AUD
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
Net Asset Value of a Unit is calculated in accordance with the Fund's constitution on Record Date
Thursday December 2, 2021 17:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price Start Date
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
Managed investment trust fund payments
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
End Date
4A.3 DRP discount rate
0.0000 %

Notification of dividend / distribution

9.105

Franked distributions from

9.120

trusts

Gross cash distribution

9.121

Interest exempt from

9.122

withholding

Capital Gains discount

9.124

method Non-Taxable

Australian property

Capital gains other

9.126

Non-Taxable Australian

property

Other income

9.130

Royalties

9.135

NCMI

Excluded from NCMI

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MCP Master Income Trust published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 05:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
