Metrics Master Income Trust : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MXT

Question no Question Answer 1.1 *Name of entity Metrics Master Income Trust 1.2 *Registration type and number One of ABN/ARSN/ARBN/ACN or other registration type and number (if "other" please specify what type of registration number has been provided). 620 465 090 1.3 *ASX issuer code MXT 1.4 *The announcement is Tick whichever is applicable. ☐ New announcement ☒ Update/amendment to previous announcement ☐ Cancellation of previous announcement Note: An entity announcing the cancellation, deferral or reduction of a previously announced dividend or distribution on a quoted security must include in the announcement an explanation satisfactory to ASX of the entity's reasons for doing so (see rule 3.21). In the case of a cancellation, this explanation may be included in the 'Reason for cancellation' in the response to Q1.4c below or in a separate announcement to the market. In the case of a deferral or reduction, this explanation may be included in the 'Reason for update' in the response to Q1.4a below or in a separate announcement to the market. Note that this requirement only applies to actual dividends/ distributions that the entity has announced it will pay. It does not apply to an estimated dividend/distribution on units of listed trusts, units of quoted ETFs or Managed Funds, or preference securities provided in response to Q2A.9 where the final dividend/distribution has yet to be announced.

Notification of dividend / distribution

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.4a *Reason for update Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A reason must be provided for an update. Actual distribution announcement 1.4b *Date of previous announcement to this update Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. 28/03/2022 1.4c *Reason for cancellation Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above. If information has previously been provided in Part 3D of the form "Preference security distribution rate details" please also confirm whether the rate changes remain in place for the security or are also cancelled. N/a 1.4d *Date of previous announcement to this cancellation Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above. N/a 1.5 *Date of this announcement The date of lodgement of the form by the entity via ASX Online. 08/04/2022 1.6 *Applicable ASX +security code and description for dividend / distribution Please select the security to which the notification applies. Only one security can be selected for each form. MXT

Part 2 - All dividends / distributions

Part 2A - Basic details

Questio n No. Question Answer 2A.1 *Type of dividend/distribution Each form can only relate to one record date and payment date but may have multiple types of payment for example an ordinary and special dividend. Please note that dividends/distributions on units in listed trusts, units in quoted ETFs or Managed Funds, and preference securities are classified as "Ordinary". ☒ Ordinary (must be cash) Please complete Part 3A. ☐ Special (must be cash) Please complete Part 3B. ☐ Scrip (must be scrip) Please complete Part 3C. 2A.2 *The dividend/distribution: Tick one only to indicate length of period to which the dividend/distribution applies. ASX's system classifies interim/final dividends/distributions as six monthly if both are paid. If a final only is paid it is classified as relating to a period of twelve months. Where a scrip or special dividend/distribution is paid at the same time as an ordinary dividend/distribution it has the same period classification as the ordinary. If the dividend/distribution is special and/or scrip only then "does not relate to a specific period within the financial year in which it was paid" may be applicable. ☒ relates to a period of one month.

☐ relates to a period of one quarter.

☐ relates to a period of six months.

☐ relates to a period of twelve months.

☐ does not relate to a specific period within the financial year in which it was paid. 2A.3 *The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ended/ending (date) The period ended date must match the end date of the reporting period of any Appendix 4D, 4E or 4F lodged by the entity at the same time as this form and which includes the details of the dividend/distribution announced in this form. For dividends/distributions on units in listed trusts, units in quoted ETFs or Managed Funds, and preference securities, the period ended/ending date may correspond to the payment date and may be a future date. If a special or scrip dividend/distribution is notified at the same time as another dividend/distribution which relates to a period of one month, one quarter, six months or twelve months then the special or scrip dividend/distribution will be characterised with the same period type and will have the same period ended as that dividend/distribution. If the dividend/distribution is special and/or scrip only and "does not relate to a specific period within the financial year in which it was paid" has been ticked in Q2A.2, then a period ended date may not be applicable. 31/03/2022 2A.4 *+Record date The record date must be at least four business days from current date (refer Appendix 6A section 1). Please note that the record date and ex date cannot be changed (even to postpone it or cancel it) any later than 12 noon Sydney time on the day before the previous ex date advised. 01/04/2022 2A.5 *Ex date The ex date is one business day before record date (i.e. business day 3 if the record date is business day 4). Refer to Appendix 6A section 1. Securities will trade "ex" dividend/distribution from the ex date. Please note that the record date and ex date cannot be changed (even to postpone it or cancel it) any later than 12 noon Sydney time on the day before the previous ex date advised. 31/03/2022 2A.6 *Payment date The payment date must be after the record date. If the entity has a dividend or distribution plan, the payment date must be at least 2 business days after the record date. Refer to Appendix 6A section 1. For a scrip dividend/distribution this date will be the same as the issue date referred to in Q3C.4 of this form. 08/04/2022 2A.7 *Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable? • +Security holder approval

• Court approval

• Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

• ACCC approval

• FIRB approval

• Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution. If any of the above approvals apply to the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable, please answer 'yes' and provide details at Q2A.7a. If "no" go to Q2A.8. The purpose of the question is to confirm that relevant approvals are received prior to ASX establishing an ex market in the securities. If the entity wishes to disclose approvals or conditions which are to be resolved at a later date it should use Part 5 "Further information". No 2A.7a Approvals Select appropriate approval from drop down box as applicable. More than one approval can be selected. This question refers only to events which take place before business day 0 of the timetable. The purpose of the question is to confirm that relevant approvals are received prior to ASX establishing an ex market in the securities. The "Date for determination" is the date that you expect to know if the approval is given for example the date of the security holder meeting in the case of security holder approval or the date of the court hearing in the case of court approval. If the entity wishes to disclose approvals or conditions which are to be resolved at a later date it should use Part 5 "Further information".