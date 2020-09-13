Log in
Metro AG    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO AG

(B4B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Czech, Slovak investors make offer to raise stake in German wholesaler Metro

09/13/2020 | 04:44pm EDT

EP Global Commerce, an acquisition vehicle owned by Czech and Slovak investors, is launching a takeover offer for shares in German wholesaler Metro with the aim of raising its investment in the company above 30%, it said on Sunday.

EP Global Commerce, which already indirectly owns 29.99% percent of the ordinary shares and voting rights in Metro, said in a statement it expected to offer 8.48 euros per ordinary share and some 8.87 euros per preference share.

The offer is just above Friday's closing prices.

"EP Global Commerce aims to increase its investment in Metro AG above 30% to give itself more flexibility in the future and without having to make a mandatory takeover offer," it said in a statement.

"There will be no minimum acceptance threshold and EP Global Commerce does not expect to hold more than 50% of the voting rights following settlement of the takeover offer," it added.

The firm, co-owned by Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky and Slovak partner Patrik Tkac, said the offer "enables all shareholders of Metro AG to monetize their investment in Metro AG at the offered prices."

"The ultimate shareholders of EP Global Commerce are long-term oriented investors who have the goal to support strengthening Metro's position and operating performance," EP Global Commerce said.

Banks BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Suisse advised EP Global Commerce, along with lawyers Kirkland & Ellis International LLP.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -2.42% 36.11 Real-time Quote.-31.65%
CECONOMY -1.38% 3.86 Delayed Quote.-28.60%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.71% 9.834 Delayed Quote.-24.96%
METRO AG -0.43% 8.316 Delayed Quote.-42.05%
Financials
Sales 2020 25 816 M 30 550 M 30 550 M
Net income 2020 -78,5 M -93,0 M -93,0 M
Net Debt 2020 3 698 M 4 377 M 4 377 M
P/E ratio 2020 -37,3x
Yield 2020 8,42%
Capitalization 3 020 M 3 575 M 3 574 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 90 883
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart METRO AG
Duration : Period :
Metro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,24 €
Last Close Price 8,32 €
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf G. Koch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Juergen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Palazzi Chief Operating Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO AG-42.05%3 575
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED1.52%33 603
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.16.80%32 671
SYSCO CORPORATION-27.17%31 682
TESCO PLC-13.48%27 477
KROGER18.56%26 637
