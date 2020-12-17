DGAP-PVR : METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: METRO AG METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2020-12-17 / 12:11 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification of Major Holdings* *1. Details of issuer* +------------------------------+--------------------+ |Name: |METRO AG | +------------------------------+--------------------+ |Street: |Metro-Straße 1 | +------------------------------+--------------------+ |Postal code: |40235 | +------------------------------+--------------------+ |City: |Dusseldorf | | |Germany | +------------------------------+--------------------+ |Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12| +------------------------------+--------------------+ *2. Reason for notification* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Change of breakdown of voting rights | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Other reason: | | |applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 | | |para. 1 WpHG | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* +-------------------------------------------------------+ |Legal entity: Credit Suisse Group AG | |City of registered office, country: Zürich, Switzerland| +-------------------------------------------------------+ *4. Names of shareholder(s)* holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. ++ || ++ *5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* +-----------+ |11 Dec 2020| +-----------+ *6. Total positions* +-----------+---------+--------+------------------+------------+ | | % of| % of|Total of both in %|Total number| | | voting| voting| (7.a. + 7.b.)| of voting| | | rights| rights| | rights| | | attached| through| | pursuant to| | |to shares|instrume| |Sec. 41 WpHG| | |(total of| nts| | | | | 7.a.)| (total| | | | | |of 7.b.1| | | | | |+ 7.b.2)| | | +-----------+---------+--------+------------------+------------+ |New | 2.93 %| 1.62 %| 4.55 %| 360121736| +-----------+---------+--------+------------------+------------+ |Previous | 4.38 %| 0.62 %| 4.998759086289 %| /| |notificatio| | | | | |n | | | | | +-----------+---------+--------+------------------+------------+ *7. Details on total positions* *a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |ISIN | Absolute | In % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ | | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect| | | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| | | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |DE000BFB0019| 0| 121271| 0.00 %| 0.03 %| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |DE000BFB0V12| 0| 10420598| 0.00 %| 2.89 %| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |*Total* | 10541869 | 2.93 % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ *b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* +---------+----------------+------------+-----------+----------+ |Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting| |instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights| rights in| |t | |period | absolute| %| +---------+----------------+------------+-----------+----------+ |Right to |Undetermined |At any time | 5831519| 1.62 %| |recall | | | | | |over lent| | | | | |securitie| | | | | |s | | | | | +---------+----------------+------------+-----------+----------+ | | |*Total* | 5831519| 1.62 %| +---------+----------------+------------+-----------+----------+ *b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ |Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting| |instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in| |ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %| | | | |t | | | +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ | | | | | 0| 0.00 %| +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ | | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %| +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| | |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuer (1.). | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the | | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ +------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ |Name | % of voting| % of voting|Total of both (if| | | rights (if| rights| at least 5% or| | | at least 3%| through| more)| | | or more)| instruments| | | | |(if at least| | | | | 5% or more)| | +------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ |Credit Suisse | %| %| %| |Group AG | | | | +------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ |Credit Suisse AG | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ |Credit Suisse | %| %| %| |International | | | | +------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ |Credit Suisse | %| %| %| |Group AG | | | | +------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ |Credit Suisse AG | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ |Credit Suisse | %| %| %| |Investments (UK) | | | | +------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ |Credit Suisse | %| %| %| |Investment | | | | |Holdings (UK) | | | | +------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ |Credit Suisse | %| %| %| |Securities | | | | |(Europe) Limited | | | | +------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ |Credit Suisse | %| %| %| |Group AG | | | | +------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ |Credit Suisse AG | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ |Credit Suisse AG, | %| %| %| |Dublin Branch | | | | +------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ |Credit Suisse | %| %| %| |Group AG | | | | +------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ |Credit Suisse AG | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+

