MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Metro AG    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO AG

(B4B)
  Report
DGAP-PVR : METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/17/2020 | 06:12am EST
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: METRO AG 
METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German 
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
 
2020-12-17 / 12:11 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Name:                         |METRO AG            | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Street:                       |Metro-Straße 1 | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Postal code:                  |40235               | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|City:                         |Dusseldorf          | 
|                              |Germany             | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12| 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights           | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments                         | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights                        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Other reason:                                               | 
| |applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36     | 
| |para. 1 WpHG                                                | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+-------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Legal entity: Credit Suisse Group AG                   | 
|City of registered office, country: Zürich, Switzerland| 
+-------------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|11 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+-----------+---------+--------+------------------+------------+ 
|           |     % of|    % of|Total of both in %|Total number| 
|           |   voting|  voting|     (7.a. + 7.b.)|   of voting| 
|           |   rights|  rights|                  |      rights| 
|           | attached| through|                  | pursuant to| 
|           |to shares|instrume|                  |Sec. 41 WpHG| 
|           |(total of|     nts|                  |            | 
|           |    7.a.)|  (total|                  |            | 
|           |         |of 7.b.1|                  |            | 
|           |         |+ 7.b.2)|                  |            | 
+-----------+---------+--------+------------------+------------+ 
|New        |   2.93 %|  1.62 %|            4.55 %|   360121736| 
+-----------+---------+--------+------------------+------------+ 
|Previous   |   4.38 %|  0.62 %|  4.998759086289 %|           /| 
|notificatio|         |        |                  |            | 
|n          |         |        |                  |            | 
+-----------+---------+--------+------------------+------------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|DE000BFB0019|          0|      121271|     0.00 %|      0.03 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|DE000BFB0V12|          0|    10420598|     0.00 %|      2.89 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |        10541869        |         2.93 %         | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+---------+----------------+------------+-----------+----------+ 
|Type of  |Expiration or   |Exercise or |     Voting|    Voting| 
|instrumen|maturity date   |conversion  |     rights| rights in| 
|t        |                |period      |   absolute|         %| 
+---------+----------------+------------+-----------+----------+ 
|Right to |Undetermined    |At any time |    5831519|    1.62 %| 
|recall   |                |            |           |          | 
|over lent|                |            |           |          | 
|securitie|                |            |           |          | 
|s        |                |            |           |          | 
+---------+----------------+------------+-----------+----------+ 
|         |                |*Total*     |    5831519|    1.62 %| 
+---------+----------------+------------+-----------+----------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|Type of|Expiration  |Exercise or|Cash or  |   Voting|   Voting| 
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical |   rights|rights in| 
|ent    |date        |period     |settlemen| absolute|        %| 
|       |            |           |t        |         |         | 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|       |            |           |         |        0|   0.00 %| 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|       |            |           |*Total*  |        0|   0.00 %| 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ 
|Name              | % of voting| % of voting|Total of both (if| 
|                  |  rights (if|      rights|   at least 5% or| 
|                  | at least 3%|     through|            more)| 
|                  |    or more)| instruments|                 | 
|                  |            |(if at least|                 | 
|                  |            | 5% or more)|                 | 
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ 
|Credit Suisse     |           %|           %|                %| 
|Group AG          |            |            |                 | 
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ 
|Credit Suisse AG  |           %|           %|                %| 
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ 
|Credit Suisse     |           %|           %|                %| 
|International     |            |            |                 | 
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ 
|-                 |           %|           %|                %| 
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ 
|Credit Suisse     |           %|           %|                %| 
|Group AG          |            |            |                 | 
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ 
|Credit Suisse AG  |           %|           %|                %| 
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ 
|Credit Suisse     |           %|           %|                %| 
|Investments (UK)  |            |            |                 | 
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ 
|Credit Suisse     |           %|           %|                %| 
|Investment        |            |            |                 | 
|Holdings (UK)     |            |            |                 | 
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ 
|Credit Suisse     |           %|           %|                %| 
|Securities        |            |            |                 | 
|(Europe) Limited  |            |            |                 | 
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ 
|-                 |           %|           %|                %| 
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ 
|Credit Suisse     |           %|           %|                %| 
|Group AG          |            |            |                 | 
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ 
|Credit Suisse AG  |           %|           %|                %| 
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ 
|Credit Suisse AG, |           %|           %|                %| 
|Dublin Branch     |            |            |                 | 
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ 
|-                 |           %|           %|                %| 
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ 
|Credit Suisse     |           %|           %|                %| 
|Group AG          |            |            |                 | 
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+ 
|Credit Suisse AG  |           %|           %|                %| 
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2020 06:11 ET (11:11 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 25 669 M 31 390 M 31 390 M
Net income 2020 -72,6 M -88,8 M -88,8 M
Net Debt 2020 3 745 M 4 580 M 4 580 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,2x
Yield 2020 8,19%
Capitalization 3 043 M 3 706 M 3 721 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 90 883
Free-Float 43,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,80 €
Last Close Price 8,38 €
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 5,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olaf G. Koch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Juergen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Palazzi Chief Operating Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO AG-41.63%3 706
SYSCO CORPORATION-13.63%37 631
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED8.93%37 545
TESCO PLC-9.25%30 412
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.5.76%30 405
AEON CO., LTD.34.60%24 767
