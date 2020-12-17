DGAP-PVR : METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: METRO AG
METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020-12-17 / 12:11
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Name: |METRO AG |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Street: |Metro-Straße 1 |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Postal code: |40235 |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|City: |Dusseldorf |
| |Germany |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12|
+------------------------------+--------------------+
*2. Reason for notification*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Other reason: |
| |applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 |
| |para. 1 WpHG |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
+-------------------------------------------------------+
|Legal entity: Credit Suisse Group AG |
|City of registered office, country: Zürich, Switzerland|
+-------------------------------------------------------+
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
+-----------+
|11 Dec 2020|
+-----------+
*6. Total positions*
+-----------+---------+--------+------------------+------------+
| | % of| % of|Total of both in %|Total number|
| | voting| voting| (7.a. + 7.b.)| of voting|
| | rights| rights| | rights|
| | attached| through| | pursuant to|
| |to shares|instrume| |Sec. 41 WpHG|
| |(total of| nts| | |
| | 7.a.)| (total| | |
| | |of 7.b.1| | |
| | |+ 7.b.2)| | |
+-----------+---------+--------+------------------+------------+
|New | 2.93 %| 1.62 %| 4.55 %| 360121736|
+-----------+---------+--------+------------------+------------+
|Previous | 4.38 %| 0.62 %| 4.998759086289 %| /|
|notificatio| | | | |
|n | | | | |
+-----------+---------+--------+------------------+------------+
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|DE000BFB0019| 0| 121271| 0.00 %| 0.03 %|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|DE000BFB0V12| 0| 10420598| 0.00 %| 2.89 %|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|*Total* | 10541869 | 2.93 % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
+---------+----------------+------------+-----------+----------+
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights| rights in|
|t | |period | absolute| %|
+---------+----------------+------------+-----------+----------+
|Right to |Undetermined |At any time | 5831519| 1.62 %|
|recall | | | | |
|over lent| | | | |
|securitie| | | | |
|s | | | | |
+---------+----------------+------------+-----------+----------+
| | |*Total* | 5831519| 1.62 %|
+---------+----------------+------------+-----------+----------+
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+
| | | | | 0| 0.00 %|
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+
| | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+
|Name | % of voting| % of voting|Total of both (if|
| | rights (if| rights| at least 5% or|
| | at least 3%| through| more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+
|Credit Suisse | %| %| %|
|Group AG | | | |
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+
|Credit Suisse AG | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+
|Credit Suisse | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+
|Credit Suisse | %| %| %|
|Group AG | | | |
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+
|Credit Suisse AG | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+
|Credit Suisse | %| %| %|
|Investments (UK) | | | |
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+
|Credit Suisse | %| %| %|
|Investment | | | |
|Holdings (UK) | | | |
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+
|Credit Suisse | %| %| %|
|Securities | | | |
|(Europe) Limited | | | |
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+
|Credit Suisse | %| %| %|
|Group AG | | | |
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+
|Credit Suisse AG | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+
|Credit Suisse AG, | %| %| %|
|Dublin Branch | | | |
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+
|Credit Suisse | %| %| %|
|Group AG | | | |
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+
|Credit Suisse AG | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+------------+-----------------+
