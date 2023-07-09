Kretinsky could not immediately be reached for comment outside working hours. Palazzi did not immediately respond to a message sent via LinkedIn.
Casino's management and court-appointed mediators have set a July 27 deadline to enter an agreement in principle on the terms of the financial restructuring.
Kretinsky's offer is valid until Monday. It faces a rivalling offer led by telecoms maverick Xavier Niel, investment banker Matthieu Pigasse and businessman Moez-Alexandre Zouari, which Casino said had also been extended to the same day.
