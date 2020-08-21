DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Personnel

METRO AG: Chairman of the Management Board does not seek prolongation of contract and intends to step down as of 31 December 2020



21-Aug-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST

The Chairman of the Management Board, Olaf Koch, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that he does not seek a prolongation of his contract (term until 1 March 2022) and intends to step down from the Management Board as of 31 December 2020. The Supervisory Board will deliberate on the matter shortly. Contact:

METRO AG

Sabrina Ley

