METRO AG

METRO AG: Chairman of the Management Board does not seek prolongation of contract and intends to step down as of 31 December 2020

08/21/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Personnel
METRO AG: Chairman of the Management Board does not seek prolongation of contract and intends to step down as of 31 December 2020

21-Aug-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Chairman of the Management Board, Olaf Koch, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that he does not seek a prolongation of his contract (term until 1 March 2022) and intends to step down from the Management Board as of 31 December 2020.

The Supervisory Board will deliberate on the matter shortly.

Contact:
METRO AG
Sabrina Ley
Director Investor Relations

21-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 6886-1524
Fax: +49 (0)211 6886-3759
E-mail: investorrelations@metro.de
Internet: www.metroag.de
ISIN: DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
WKN: BFB001, BFB002
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1121915

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1121915  21-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1121915&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
