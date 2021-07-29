Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Metro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO AG

(B4B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/29 08:47:45 am
10.653 EUR   -0.35%
08:40aMETRO AG : DZ Bank from Sell to Neutral
MD
04:07aMETRO : Q3 2020/21 Media Results Presentation
PU
07/28METRO AG : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

METRO AG : DZ Bank from Sell to Neutral

07/29/2021 | 08:40am EDT
DZ Bank's analyst Herbert Sturm upgraded the rating on the company from Sell to Neutral.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 24 186 M 28 720 M 28 720 M
Net income 2021 -52,8 M -62,7 M -62,7 M
Net Debt 2021 3 977 M 4 723 M 4 723 M
P/E ratio 2021 -70,7x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 3 884 M 4 586 M 4 612 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 88 306
Free-Float 35,9%
Managers and Directors
Steffen Greubel Chief Executive Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafael Gasset Chief Operating Officer
Eric Poirier Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO AG16.25%4 586
WALMART INC.-1.45%398 073
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.82%37 678
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-0.81%36 252
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.11.42%31 324
THE KROGER CO.26.04%29 942