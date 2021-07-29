METRO AG : DZ Bank from Sell to Neutral

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 24 186 M 28 720 M 28 720 M Net income 2021 -52,8 M -62,7 M -62,7 M Net Debt 2021 3 977 M 4 723 M 4 723 M P/E ratio 2021 -70,7x Yield 2021 3,17% Capitalization 3 884 M 4 586 M 4 612 M EV / Sales 2021 0,33x EV / Sales 2022 0,30x Nbr of Employees 88 306 Free-Float 35,9% Chart METRO AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends METRO AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 10,69 € Average target price 9,55 € Spread / Average Target -10,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Steffen Greubel Chief Executive Officer Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer Jürgen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board Rafael Gasset Chief Operating Officer Eric Poirier Co-Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) METRO AG 16.25% 4 586 WALMART INC. -1.45% 398 073 SYSCO CORPORATION -0.82% 37 678 WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED -0.81% 36 252 AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 11.42% 31 324 THE KROGER CO. 26.04% 29 942