  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Metro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO AG

(B4B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:08 2022-10-14 am EDT
6.583 EUR   +2.86%
11:00aMETRO AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
10/13Reliance Reportedly Sole Bidder for Metro's India Business
CI
10/04METRO AG : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

METRO AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral

10/14/2022 | 11:00am EDT
DZ Bank confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29 572 M 28 876 M 28 876 M
Net income 2022 -235 M -230 M -230 M
Net Debt 2022 3 562 M 3 478 M 3 478 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,63x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 2 323 M 2 268 M 2 268 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 86 527
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart METRO AG
Duration : Period :
Metro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,40 €
Average target price 7,96 €
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steffen Greubel Chief Executive Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafael Gasset Chief Operating Officer
Gwyneth Victoria Burr Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO AG-30.59%2 268
WALMART INC.-9.34%359 039
SYSCO CORPORATION-5.19%37 690
KROGER2.89%33 335
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-9.31%26 294
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED5.37%25 765