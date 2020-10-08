METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: METRO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 14, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 14, 2020

Address:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 04, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 04, 2021

Address:

