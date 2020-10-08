Log in
Equities  >  Xetra  >  Metro AG    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO AG

(B4B)
  Report
METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10/08/2020 | 05:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: METRO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.10.2020 / 11:09
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

METRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 14, 2020
Address: https://www.metroag.de/newsroom/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 14, 2020
Address: https://www.metroag.de/en/newsroom/publications

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2021
Address: https://www.metroag.de/newsroom/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2021
Address: https://www.metroag.de/en/newsroom/publications

08.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1139676  08.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139676&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
