2 September 2021 METRO drives market consolidation - METRO Austria acquires REWE Group's wholesale stores

METRO will strengthen expertise and positioning in wholesale sector in Western Europe METRO Austria acquires C&C Abholgroßmärkte GmbH (AGM) including 9 out of 12 wholesale stores as well as the delivery business belonging to the operating sites, with ~€125 million sales (2019 1 ) and a total of more than 20,000 customers

After Aviludo in Portugal, Davigel in Spain and Filpromer in France 2 , this is the 4th HoReCa acquisition since 2020

Through this transaction, METRO Austria is regionally expanding (e.g. in Styria, Carinthia and Burgenland) its own network with currently 12 wholesale stores and associated delivery business in a very promising fashion. With the resulting access to complementary HoReCa customer groups, METRO will strengthen its positioning in the wholesale sector and at the same time create an additional offer for local customers. The continuing operation of the stores and delivery business with a total of more than 400 employees is planned for the long term under the METRO Austria brand, with full integration targeted within the next few months. The acquisition is subject to approval by the competent authorities in Austria and is expected to be completed in the coming months.

'After Aviludo, Davigel and Filpromer, the acquisition of AGM stores is a logical next step to further strengthen the service offering for our customers and our reach - physically and in terms of delivery. These transactions enable us to offer our customers real added value in terms of products and services while at the same time further expanding our position in the wholesale sector in Western Europe,' said Dr Steffen Greubel, CEO of METRO AG. 'We have meanwhile successfully completed the previous acquisitions and are convinced that they will contribute to our strong market position and further growth in the respective countries. In line with METRO's delivery and HoReCa business, the operating business of all of these companies has clearly picked up speed in recent months. Similarly, we expect a positive contribution from the acquisition of the AGM stores in Austria. Overall, METRO is emerging stronger from the pandemic, continues to gain market share organically and is actively seizing the opportunity to drive the consolidation of the highly fragmented wholesale industry.'

Overview - Acquisitions and partnerships since 2020

METRO acquired the Aviludo Group , Portugal's second-largest food supplier based in Quarteira, Algarve, in October 2020. In 2019, Aviludo achieved net sales of €152 million and supplied more than 13,500 customers nationwide. The closing took place in March 2021. News and further information

, Portugal's second-largest food supplier based in Quarteira, Algarve, in October 2020. In 2019, Aviludo achieved net sales of €152 million and supplied more than 13,500 customers nationwide. The closing took place in March 2021. News and further information In December 2020, METRO acquired the FSD company Davigel Spain from the US-based wholesaler Sysco to strengthen its strategic profile in the Spanish wholesale market. Davigel Spain, with approximately €35 million in sales (as of FY-end June 2019), supplies more than 4,000 customers. The closing took place in December 2020. News and further information

from the US-based wholesaler Sysco to strengthen its strategic profile in the Spanish wholesale market. Davigel Spain, with approximately €35 million in sales (as of FY-end June 2019), supplies more than 4,000 customers. The closing took place in December 2020. News and further information METRO France strengthened its partnership with the fish processing specialist Filpromer, which has existed since 2004. In the process, METRO's French subsidiary has acquired a stake of nearly 25% of the Cherbourg-based fish processing company. News and further information

METRO is a leading international wholesale company with food and non-food assortments that specialises in serving the needs of hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa) as well as independent traders. Around the world, METRO has some 16 million customers who can choose whether to shop in one of the large-format stores, order online and collect their purchases at the store or have them delivered. METRO also supports the competitiveness of entrepreneurs and independent businesses with digital solutions and thereby contributes to cultural diversity in retail and hospitality. Sustainability is a key pillar of METRO's business. METRO has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 7 consecutive years. The company operates in 34 countries and employs more than 97,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2019/20, METRO generated sales of €25.6 billion.

1.Reference refers to the calendar year 2019 to show figures not affected by consequences of COVID-19.

2. Purchase of a stake of nearly 25% of the fish processing company Filpromer by METRO France.

