METRO : CEO Greubel presents sCore progress; new and confirmed mandates on the Supervisory Board

Despite a challenging environment, METRO was able to achieve record growth and visible success in the development of the strategic key performance indicators in the last financial year 2021/22, and this trend is confirmed by the continued growth in the current financial year. Accordingly, a positive net income and a dividend payment are expected for the financial year 2022/23.

With 113 participants who had logged in at the virtual Annual General Meeting, 82,8% of the total voting capital was present. The Annual General Meeting approved the actions of the Supervisory Board and Management Board.

The agenda also included new and re-elections for the supervisory board of the international wholesaler. Jana Cejpková and Georg Vomhof were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board of METRO AG. They succeed Dr Fredy Raas, Managing Director of Beisheim Holding GmbH in Baar (Switzerland) and Beisheim Assets gGmbh in Düsseldorf, as well as Dr Liliana Solomon, Group Chief Financial Officer of Awaze Limited, London, UK, who are no longer available for a renewed term of office, so that a new election was necessary. Jana Cejpková, Ph.D., is Chief Financial Officer of EP Real Estate, Prague, Czech Republic, and Georg Vomhof is Chairman of the Executive Board of Beisheim Capital GmbH and Beisheim Management GmbH, Düsseldorf.

In addition, the existing members of the Supervisory Board Marco Arcelli, Gwyneth Burr and Prof. Dr Edgar Ernst were confirmed for a further term of office, whereby Prof. Dr Ernst is only available for a term of office of one year. Marco Arcelli is CEO of EP Global Commerce a.s., Prague, Czech Republic, Gwyneth Burr is Chair of the Board of Directors of Skipton Building Society, Skipton, UK and Prof. Dr Edgar Ernst is a self-employed management consultant in Bonn.

On 11 May 2023, METRO will report the results of the first half of the current financial year.

METRO is a leading international food wholesaler which specialises in serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers (HoReCa) as well as independent merchants (Traders). Around the world, METRO has approx. 17 million customers who benefit from the wholesale company's unique multichannel mix: customers can purchase their goods in one of the large stores in their area as well as by delivery (Food Service Distribution, FSD) - all digitally supported and connected. In parallel, METRO MARKETS is being developed as an international online marketplace for the needs of professional customers which has been growing and expanding continuously since 2019. Acting sustainably is one of the company principles of METRO which has been listed in various sustainability indices and rankings for many years, including FTSE4Good, MSCI, CDP and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. METRO operates in more than 30 countries and employs over 93,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2021/22, METRO generated sales of €29.8 billion. More information can be found at MPULSE.de, our online magazine.