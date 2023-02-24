Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Metro AG
  News
  Summary
    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO AG

(B4B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:15:15 2023-02-24 am EST
8.615 EUR   -2.05%
METRO : CEO Greubel presents sCore progress; new and confirmed mandates on the Supervisory Board

02/24/2023 | 08:45am EST
METRO CEO Greubel presents sCore progress; new and confirmed mandates on the Supervisory Board 24 February 2023

At today's Annual General Meeting, the CEO of METRO AG, Dr Steffen Greubel, presented the progress made in implementing the sCore growth strategy to the participating shareholders.

  • METRO AG CEO Dr Steffen Greubel presents progress of sCore growth strategy
  • Shareholders elect Jana Cejpková and Georg Vomhof as new members of the Supervisory Board and confirm Marco Arcelli, Gwyneth Burr and Prof. Dr Edgar Ernst in office

Despite a challenging environment, METRO was able to achieve record growth and visible success in the development of the strategic key performance indicators in the last financial year 2021/22, and this trend is confirmed by the continued growth in the current financial year. Accordingly, a positive net income and a dividend payment are expected for the financial year 2022/23.

With 113 participants who had logged in at the virtual Annual General Meeting, 82,8% of the total voting capital was present. The Annual General Meeting approved the actions of the Supervisory Board and Management Board.

The agenda also included new and re-elections for the supervisory board of the international wholesaler. Jana Cejpková and Georg Vomhof were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board of METRO AG. They succeed Dr Fredy Raas, Managing Director of Beisheim Holding GmbH in Baar (Switzerland) and Beisheim Assets gGmbh in Düsseldorf, as well as Dr Liliana Solomon, Group Chief Financial Officer of Awaze Limited, London, UK, who are no longer available for a renewed term of office, so that a new election was necessary. Jana Cejpková, Ph.D., is Chief Financial Officer of EP Real Estate, Prague, Czech Republic, and Georg Vomhof is Chairman of the Executive Board of Beisheim Capital GmbH and Beisheim Management GmbH, Düsseldorf.

In addition, the existing members of the Supervisory Board Marco Arcelli, Gwyneth Burr and Prof. Dr Edgar Ernst were confirmed for a further term of office, whereby Prof. Dr Ernst is only available for a term of office of one year. Marco Arcelli is CEO of EP Global Commerce a.s., Prague, Czech Republic, Gwyneth Burr is Chair of the Board of Directors of Skipton Building Society, Skipton, UK and Prof. Dr Edgar Ernst is a self-employed management consultant in Bonn.

On 11 May 2023, METRO will report the results of the first half of the current financial year.


METRO is a leading international food wholesaler which specialises in serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers (HoReCa) as well as independent merchants (Traders). Around the world, METRO has approx. 17 million customers who benefit from the wholesale company's unique multichannel mix: customers can purchase their goods in one of the large stores in their area as well as by delivery (Food Service Distribution, FSD) - all digitally supported and connected. In parallel, METRO MARKETS is being developed as an international online marketplace for the needs of professional customers which has been growing and expanding continuously since 2019. Acting sustainably is one of the company principles of METRO which has been listed in various sustainability indices and rankings for many years, including FTSE4Good, MSCI, CDP and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. METRO operates in more than 30 countries and employs over 93,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2021/22, METRO generated sales of €29.8 billion. More information can be found at MPULSE.de, our online magazine.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metro AG published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 13:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 30 797 M 32 624 M 32 624 M
Net income 2023 322 M 341 M 341 M
Net Debt 2023 3 217 M 3 408 M 3 408 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,13x
Yield 2023 3,66%
Capitalization 3 192 M 3 381 M 3 381 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 86 910
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart METRO AG
Duration : Period :
Metro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,80 €
Average target price 7,86 €
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steffen Greubel Chief Executive Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafael Gasset Chief Operating Officer
Gwyneth Victoria Burr Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO AG-3.62%3 381
WALMART INC.0.21%383 188
SYSCO CORPORATION1.33%38 857
KROGER CO. (THE)0.09%31 432
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.12.30%31 064
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED10.07%30 428