METRO : MARKETS continues to expand

With the launch of a new online platform for restaurateurs, METRO MARKETS, METRO's digital marketplace for non-food, is now also available in the Netherlands, its fifth country. The new country presence will complement the existing online marketplaces in Germany, Spain, Italy, and Portugal from February 28. In total, there are now over 1,500 partners, over 4,700 brands and more than 750,000 products listed on the platform.

MAKRO offers its own as well as third-party products via the digital marketplace, thousands of items are already available, and the online assortment is continuously being expanded. The new platform thus creates real added value not only for HoReCa customers, but also for suppliers, who can offer their entire B2B gastronomy range.

Andries Govaert, Managing Director of Makro Nederland: "The launch of METRO MARKETS in the Netherlands strengthens MAKRO's multichannel strategy. In addition to our 17 MAKRO stores and delivery business, we are now also serving our customers online with a wide range of non-food products that are available online anytime, anywhere."

METRO MARKETS is a wholly owned subsidiary of METRO AG and is responsible for building and operating what is now Europe's largest non-food online marketplace for the HoReCa industry (hotels, restaurants, and caterers). Launched in Germany in 2019, the platform is now also available in Spain, Italy, Portugal, and the Netherlands. Per year, 2-3 more METRO countries are on the expansion list. The online marketplace of METRO MARKETS is designed to cover any need of professional customers via a one-stop-shop: restaurateurs get everything they need in an uncomplicated way via a single platform. Retailers with a gastronomy focus list and manage their products themselves via a digital interface. This is how the marketplace concept plays to its strengths: offering the greatest possible variety of products at attractive prices. METRO MARKETS plans to increase its sales to more than EUR 3 billion by 2030. Further information is available at www.metro-markets.de