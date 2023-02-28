Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Metro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO AG

(B4B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:30:01 2023-02-28 am EST
8.513 EUR   -1.01%
04:05aMetro : MARKETS continues to expand
PU
02/24Metro : MPULSE - The METRO Magazine - 01/2023 February
PU
02/24Metro : Voting results of the Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

METRO : MARKETS continues to expand

02/28/2023 | 04:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Growth according to plan: METRO MARKETS continues to expand 28 February 2023

MAKRO Netherlands launches Dutch METRO MARKETS online platform for the hospitality industry

With the launch of a new online platform for restaurateurs, METRO MARKETS, METRO's digital marketplace for non-food, is now also available in the Netherlands, its fifth country. The new country presence will complement the existing online marketplaces in Germany, Spain, Italy, and Portugal from February 28. In total, there are now over 1,500 partners, over 4,700 brands and more than 750,000 products listed on the platform.

MAKRO offers its own as well as third-party products via the digital marketplace, thousands of items are already available, and the online assortment is continuously being expanded. The new platform thus creates real added value not only for HoReCa customers, but also for suppliers, who can offer their entire B2B gastronomy range.

Andries Govaert, Managing Director of Makro Nederland: "The launch of METRO MARKETS in the Netherlands strengthens MAKRO's multichannel strategy. In addition to our 17 MAKRO stores and delivery business, we are now also serving our customers online with a wide range of non-food products that are available online anytime, anywhere."



METRO MARKETS is a wholly owned subsidiary of METRO AG and is responsible for building and operating what is now Europe's largest non-food online marketplace for the HoReCa industry (hotels, restaurants, and caterers). Launched in Germany in 2019, the platform is now also available in Spain, Italy, Portugal, and the Netherlands. Per year, 2-3 more METRO countries are on the expansion list. The online marketplace of METRO MARKETS is designed to cover any need of professional customers via a one-stop-shop: restaurateurs get everything they need in an uncomplicated way via a single platform. Retailers with a gastronomy focus list and manage their products themselves via a digital interface. This is how the marketplace concept plays to its strengths: offering the greatest possible variety of products at attractive prices. METRO MARKETS plans to increase its sales to more than EUR 3 billion by 2030. Further information is available at www.metro-markets.de

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metro AG published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 09:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about METRO AG
04:05aMetro : MARKETS continues to expand
PU
02/24Metro : MPULSE - The METRO Magazine - 01/2023 February
PU
02/24Metro : Voting results of the Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
02/24Metro : CEO Greubel presents sCore progress; new and confirmed mandates on the Supervisory..
PU
02/241 Year Score Strategy : record sales growth and clear growth trajectory through consistent..
PU
02/24Metro : Presentation to the speech of the Chairman of the Management Board
PU
02/24Metro : Presentation to the speech of the Chairmen of the Management Board
PU
02/23Metro : exceeds electromobility targets
PU
02/21Where are the tomatoes? Britain faces shortage as imports hit
RE
02/16Metro : Notes and recommendations for connecting via video communication
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 30 797 M 32 628 M 32 628 M
Net income 2023 322 M 341 M 341 M
Net Debt 2023 3 217 M 3 408 M 3 408 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,95x
Yield 2023 3,74%
Capitalization 3 121 M 3 307 M 3 307 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 86 910
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart METRO AG
Duration : Period :
Metro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,60 €
Average target price 7,86 €
Spread / Average Target -8,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steffen Greubel Chief Executive Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafael Gasset Chief Operating Officer
Gwyneth Victoria Burr Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO AG-5.75%3 307
WALMART INC.-0.25%381 435
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.81%38 426
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.12.93%31 243
KROGER CO. (THE)-1.86%31 074
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED10.16%30 123