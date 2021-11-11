11 November 2021 METRO becomes main sponsor of Gourmet Festival Düsseldorf

Download Link

Share Link

Photo by Wellfairs GmbH, Miriam Rippers METRO has committed itself as the main sponsor of the Gourmet Festival for the next 3 years and is aiming for a long-term partnership. Its goal is to promote both the festival and Düsseldorf's attractiveness as a gourmet destination and to create added value for local restaurateurs in this way. "We are pleased to be able to support the Gourmet Festival Düsseldorf as the main sponsor both financially and as a partner of the gastronomy. This partnership showcases our focus on hotels, restaurants and catering. At the same time, this commitment gives us the opportunity to promote a popular gourmet event for all residents, our customers and our employees in Düsseldorf where our company is headquartered, " says Dr Steffen Greubel, CEO of METRO AG.

"Especially for our local customers, with whom we feel very connected, we are looking forward to the intensified partnership with the festival," added Michael Widmer, store manager of METRO Düsseldorf wholesale market. The employees of METRO AG and METRO Germany will also benefit: At their home city of Düsseldorf, they can experience how their daily work is shaping an industry that stands for enjoyment and hospitality.

The three-day Gourmet Festival on Düsseldorf's Königsallee is Europe's largest open-air food event. Most recently, it hosted more than 200 exhibitors along a route of more than 2 kilometres. It is a feast of culinary delights that showcases the diversity of gastronomy. The festival not only promotes Düsseldorf's reputation as a metropolis of good culinary taste. It also represents the international and European food culture that METRO customers in the hotel, restaurant and catering industry (HoReCa) stand for.

Hendrik Schellkes, Managing Director of the festival organiser Wellfairs GmbH, applauses the new partnership: "As the main sponsor, METRO AG is a great asset for the Gourmet Festival Düsseldorf. As a leading international wholesaler for the HoReCa industry, it is an important link between our exhibitors and professional visitors."

The next Gourmet Festival Düsseldorf will take place from 26 to 28 August 2022 - a new start for the festival, which had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. Thus, the anniversary "10 years of Gourmet Festival Düsseldorf" will also be duly celebrated. "The past 2 years have shown us once again what an important role that independently operated restaurants, bars and cafés, but also the small independent shops, play in our everyday lives. They are the key to lively and sustainable city centres, strengthening our social togetherness and retaining the diversity on our streets," says METRO AG CEO Dr Steffen Greubel.

More information: gourmetfestival-duesseldorf.de

METRO is a leading international wholesale company with food and non-food assortments that specialises in serving the needs of hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa) as well as independent traders. Around the world, METRO has some 16 million customers who can choose whether to shop in one of the large-format stores, order online and collect their purchases at the store or have them delivered. METRO also supports the competitiveness of entrepreneurs and independent businesses with digital solutions and thereby contributes to cultural diversity in retail and hospitality. Sustainability is a key pillar of METRO's business. METRO has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 7 consecutive years. The company operates in 34 countries and employs more than 97,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2019/20, METRO generated sales of €25.6 billion. Additionally, have a look in our online magazine MPULSE.de, where we report on what moves our customers, employees, partners, and suppliers - and what we move for them.

METRO becomes main sponsor of Gourmet Festival Düsseldorf PDF 0.02 MB

Share page

Copied

Copied