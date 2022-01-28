METRO : included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Share Link

METRO AG is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

28 January 2022

'We are tremendously proud to be included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index again for the second time. It is a recognition that we don't take for granted but see it as a big encouragement to further focus our engagement on the topics of gender equality as part of our global DE&I strategy,' explains Andrea Euenheim, Chief Human Resources Officer at METRO AG. 'We are passionate about equal career opportunities for men and women and have challenged our own gender targets, including our commitment to increase the number of women in leadership positions,' says Euenheim. 'By 2025, we will be proud to work with 25 percent women in the first management level and 40 percent in the second management level below the Management Board.'

METRO AG submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year's index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

'We are proud to recognize METRO AGand the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting,' said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. 'Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organisations.'

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision- makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength - delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately - is the core of Bloomberg Professional Services. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com.