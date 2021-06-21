Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Metro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO AG

(B4B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

METRO : analytics platform “Customer Lens” ranked first place

06/21/2021 | 03:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21 June 2021 Leadership position confirmed: METRO analytics platform 'Customer Lens' ranked first place

  • Share Link
In this year's global relations survey among suppliers conducted by The Advantage Group, METRO AG's analytical platform 'Customer Lens' was rated again. In the chapter 'shares relevant data and insights', METRO's analytics platform was awarded 1st place once more.

METROs Business Analytics Tool ranked 1st place

METRO AG's platform 'Customer Lens' was launched in 2019, following in the footsteps of the successful 'International Data Sharing (IDS) platform. The aim of the data sharing solution 'Customer Lens' is to provide analytical insights to the wholesaler's global suppliers. By combining sales development and customer buying behaviour, METRO supports its suppliers in better understanding customer needs.

The platform is in constant development by METRO Digital as technical service provider for METRO AG.A dedicated team supports the day to day maintenance and future developments. New features are planned to go live in 2022, main focus always being the user experience. All relevant data shall be available withing few clicks, zooming in from the big picture to the detail.

On an annual basis 'The Advantage Group' asks more than 30 global FMCG suppliers in an independent ranking about their level of contentment with the range, functionality and benefits of the analysis tools offered by almost 2 dozen international retailing companies. In addition, the survey also includes the supplier's satisfaction rate with the cooperation on various topics with wholesale and retail companies. Already in its launching year, 'Customer Lens' started off within the top 3 tools, increasing functionality and user satisfaction ever since.

  • Share page
  • Copied
  • Copied

Disclaimer

Metro AG published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 07:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about METRO AG
03:59aMETRO  : analytics platform “Customer Lens” ranked first place
PU
03:35aMETRO AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/18PRESS RELEASE  : CECONOMY AG further enhances post-pandemic financing structure ..
DJ
06/09METRO  : Presentation dbAccess Global Consumer Conference
PU
06/08METRO PLASTIC INITIATIVE : Joining Forces with Plastic Bank
PU
06/07METRO AG  : From Sell to Buy by Baader Bank
MD
06/07METRO  : Presentation Erste Group Consumer Conference
PU
06/03METRO  : Moody's Withdraws Ratings On Germany's Metro
MT
06/02METRO AG  : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/01METRO AG  : NorldLB gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 975 M 28 479 M 28 479 M
Net income 2021 -57,7 M -68,6 M -68,6 M
Net Debt 2021 4 018 M 4 773 M 4 773 M
P/E ratio 2021 -57,5x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 3 866 M 4 583 M 4 592 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 88 306
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart METRO AG
Duration : Period :
Metro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 9,30 €
Last Close Price 10,64 €
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steffen Greubel Chief Executive Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafael Gasset Chief Operating Officer
Eric Poirier Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO AG15.70%4 583
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED8.55%40 440
SYSCO CORPORATION0.61%38 220
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.6.06%29 966
THE KROGER CO.22.01%29 338
TESCO PLC-4.17%23 514