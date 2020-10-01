METRO : prepares Reasoned Statement on EP Global Commerce's offer document

Log in
10/01/2020 | 10:55am EDT

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of METRO AG acknowledge that EP Global Commerce GmbH (EPGC) today published the announced offer document. Both boards will assess the offer document in detail in accordance with their legal obligation, evaluate it in the interest of the company and the shareholders and issue a reasoned statement on the offer pursuant to Section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG).

On 13 September 2020, EPGC, a holding company controlled by Daniel Křetínský in coordination with Patrik Tkáč, announced its intention to increase their investment in METRO AG to above 30%. EPGC is offering the shareholders of METRO AG EUR 8.48 per ordinary share (current rate: EUR 8.52 | 30 September 2020) and EUR 8.89 per preference share (current rate: EUR 8.94 | 30 September 2020) in cash.

METRO AG refers to the press release of 14 September 2020, in which the shareholders are advised not to take action prior to the publication of the reasoned statement.

The wholesale and food specialist has published all public documents and information related to the unsolicited takeover offer from EPGC on its website: www.metroag.de/en/investors/takeover-offer-2020

METRO is a leading international wholesale company with food and non-food assortments that specialises on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa) as well as independent traders. Around the world, METRO has some 16 million customers who can choose whether to shop in one of the large-format stores, order online and collect their purchases at the store or have them delivered. METRO in addition also supports the competitiveness of entrepreneurs and own businesses with digital solutions and thereby contributes to cultural diversity in retail and hospitality. Sustainability is a key pillar of METRO's business. METRO has been the European sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. The company operates in 34 countries and employs more than 100,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2018/19, METRO generated sales of €27.1 billion.

Metro AG published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 25 813 M 30 358 M 30 358 M
Net income 2020 -72,6 M -85,4 M -85,4 M
Net Debt 2020 3 717 M 4 371 M 4 371 M
P/E ratio 2020 -41,0x
Yield 2020 7,21%
Capitalization 3 095 M 3 634 M 3 640 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 90 883
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart METRO AG
Duration : Period :
Metro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 9,34 €
Last Close Price 8,52 €
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 9,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf G. Koch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Juergen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Palazzi Chief Operating Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO AG-40.63%3 634
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.75%32 852
SYSCO CORPORATION-27.26%31 641
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.13.25%31 339
TESCO PLC-16.73%26 753
KROGER16.97%26 280
