METRO : prepares Reasoned Statement on EP Global Commerce's offer document

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of METRO AG acknowledge that EP Global Commerce GmbH (EPGC) today published the announced offer document. Both boards will assess the offer document in detail in accordance with their legal obligation, evaluate it in the interest of the company and the shareholders and issue a reasoned statement on the offer pursuant to Section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG).

On 13 September 2020, EPGC, a holding company controlled by Daniel Křetínský in coordination with Patrik Tkáč, announced its intention to increase their investment in METRO AG to above 30%. EPGC is offering the shareholders of METRO AG EUR 8.48 per ordinary share (current rate: EUR 8.52 | 30 September 2020) and EUR 8.89 per preference share (current rate: EUR 8.94 | 30 September 2020) in cash.

METRO AG refers to the press release of 14 September 2020, in which the shareholders are advised not to take action prior to the publication of the reasoned statement.

The wholesale and food specialist has published all public documents and information related to the unsolicited takeover offer from EPGC on its website: www.metroag.de/en/investors/takeover-offer-2020

METRO is a leading international wholesale company with food and non-food assortments that specialises on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa) as well as independent traders. Around the world, METRO has some 16 million customers who can choose whether to shop in one of the large-format stores, order online and collect their purchases at the store or have them delivered. METRO in addition also supports the competitiveness of entrepreneurs and own businesses with digital solutions and thereby contributes to cultural diversity in retail and hospitality. Sustainability is a key pillar of METRO's business. METRO has been the European sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. The company operates in 34 countries and employs more than 100,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2018/19, METRO generated sales of €27.1 billion.