Metro : Announcement pursuant to section 27 para. 3 sentence 1 in conjunction with section 14 para. 3 sentence 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz – WpÜG)

10/15/2020 | 06:35am EDT

METRO AG

Düsseldorf, Germany

METRO AG Shares:

ISIN DE000BFB0019 (ordinary shares), ISIN DE000BFB0027 (preference shares)

Tendered METRO AG Shares:

ISIN DE000BFB0V12 (ordinary shares), ISIN DE000BFB0V20 (preference shares)

Announcement

pursuant to section 27 para. 3 sentence 1

in conjunction with section 14 para. 3 sentence 1

of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG)

The joint reasoned statement of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of METRO AG, Düsseldorf, Germany, regarding the voluntary takeover offer (cash offer) by EP Global Commerce GmbH, Grünwald, district of Munich, Germany, to the shareholders of METRO AG published on 1 October 2020 is available for distribution since October 15, 2020 free of charge at METRO AG, Investor Relations, Schlüterstraße 1, 40235 Düsseldorf (orders may be placed by Tel: +49 (0)211 6886-1280 or by Fax: +49 (0)211 6886-73-3759 or by E-Mail: investorrelations@metro.de indicating a postal address for postal dispatch).

The joint reasoned statement is also available on the internet at

https://www.metroag.de/investoren/uebernahmeangebot-2020

in German and at

https://www.metroag.de/en/investors/takeover-offer-2020

as an English non-binding convenience translation. Only the German version is authoritative.

Düsseldorf, 15 October 2020

METRO AG

The Management Board

The Supervisory Board

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metro AG published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 10:34:04 UTC

