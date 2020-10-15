Metro : Announcement pursuant to section 27 para. 3 sentence 1 in conjunction with section 14 para. 3 sentence 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz – WpÜG)

METRO AG
Düsseldorf, Germany
METRO AG Shares:
ISIN DE000BFB0019 (ordinary shares), ISIN DE000BFB0027 (preference shares)
Tendered METRO AG Shares:
ISIN DE000BFB0V12 (ordinary shares), ISIN DE000BFB0V20 (preference shares)
Announcement
pursuant to section 27 para. 3 sentence 1
in conjunction with section 14 para. 3 sentence 1
of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG)
The joint reasoned statement of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of METRO AG, Düsseldorf, Germany, regarding the voluntary takeover offer (cash offer) by EP Global Commerce GmbH, Grünwald, district of Munich, Germany, to the shareholders of METRO AG published on 1 October 2020 is available for distribution since October 15, 2020 free of charge at METRO AG, Investor Relations, Schlüterstraße 1, 40235 Düsseldorf (orders may be placed by Tel: +49 (0)211 6886-1280 or by Fax: +49 (0)211 6886-73-3759 or by E-Mail: investorrelations@metro.de indicating a postal address for postal dispatch).
The joint reasoned statement is also available on the internet at
https://www.metroag.de/investoren/uebernahmeangebot-2020
in German and at
https://www.metroag.de/en/investors/takeover-offer-2020
as an English non-binding convenience translation. Only the German version is authoritative.
Düsseldorf, 15 October 2020
METRO AG
The Management Board
The Supervisory Board
