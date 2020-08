FRANKFURT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Metro AG, who has overseen the sale of the group's retail activities to focus on wholesale trade, will quit the German company at the end of the year.

The group said on Friday that CEO Olaf Koch, who has held the top job since 2012, has told the supervisory board he intends to step down as of Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Susan Fenton)