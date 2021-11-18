Log in
Metro : Curriculum Vitae Andrea Euenheim

11/18/2021 | 11:23am EST
Andrea Euenheim

Chief Human Resources Officer and Labour Director

Andrea Euenheim, born on September 11, 1972 in Rheinbach

Nationality: German

Magistra Artium at University Passau

since 01.11.2019

METRO AG

Member of the Management Board and Labour Director

2015

- 2019

Amazon Corporate LLC, Seattle, WA, USA

Director for Global Expansion, Mergers & Acquisitions HR

until 2017 also HR Director for global Consumer Products and Retail

Initiatives

2007

- 2015

Amazon.de GmbH

HR Director (Germany, Romania, Italy, Spain, France)

2004

-2007

GE Commercial Finance, Fleet Services

Human Resources Leader Germany, Austria und Switzerland;

Organization & Staffing Manager Europe

2003

- 2004

GE Corporate Financial Services, Stamford, CT, USA

Global Compensation & Benefits Manager

2001 - 2003

GE Commercial Finance

Global Human Resources Leadership Program

2000 - 2001

ELabs Europe

Head of Human Resources

1999 - 2000

TMP Worldwide

Management Consultant

Status: 1 October 2021

Disclaimer

Metro AG published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 16:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
