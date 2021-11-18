Metro : Curriculum Vitae Andrea Euenheim

Andrea Euenheim
Chief Human Resources Officer and Labour Director
Andrea Euenheim, born on September 11, 1972 in Rheinbach
Nationality: German
Magistra Artium at University Passau
since 01.11.2019
METRO AG
Member of the Management Board and Labour Director
2015
- 2019
Amazon Corporate LLC, Seattle, WA, USA
Director for Global Expansion, Mergers & Acquisitions HR
until 2017 also HR Director for global Consumer Products and Retail
Initiatives
2007
- 2015
Amazon.de GmbH
HR Director (Germany, Romania, Italy, Spain, France)
2004
-2007
GE Commercial Finance, Fleet Services
Human Resources Leader Germany, Austria und Switzerland;
Organization & Staffing Manager Europe
2003
- 2004
GE Corporate Financial Services, Stamford, CT, USA
Global Compensation & Benefits Manager
2001 - 2003
GE Commercial Finance
Global Human Resources Leadership Program
2000 - 2001
ELabs Europe
Head of Human Resources
1999 - 2000
TMP Worldwide
Management Consultant
Status: 1 October 2021
