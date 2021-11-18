Metro : Curriculum Vitae Christian Baier

Christian Baier
Chief Financial Officer
Christian Baier, born on 6 November 1976 in Freiburg im Breisgau
Nationality: German
Graduated in Business Management, University of Cooperative
Education Villingen-Schwenningen
Graduated in Business Administration, New York University,
New York, USA
|
since 11.11.2016
|
METRO AG
|
|
|
Member of the Management Board,
|
|
|
from January to April 2021 also Co-Chairman (ad interim)
|
|
|
together with Rafael Gasset
|
2015
|
- 01.03.2017
|
former METRO AG (now CECONOMY AG)
|
|
|
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) METRO Cash & Carry
|
2012
|
- 2015
|
former METRO AG (now CECONOMY AG)
|
|
|
Group Director Strategy, Business Innovation and M&A
|
2011
|
- 2012
|
METRO Cash & Carry Deutschland GmbH
|
|
|
Member of the Management Board /
|
|
|
Head of Finance and Administration - C&C Schaper
|
2006
|
- 2011
|
Permira Beteiligungsberatung GmbH, Frankfurt
|
|
|
Investment Executive
|
2004
|
- 2006
|
Lehman Brothers Europe ltd. /
|
|
|
Lehman Brothers Bankhaus AG, London / Frankfurt
|
|
|
Associate
|
2001
|
- 2002
|
BWK Unternehmensbeteiligung GmbH (LBBW-Gruppe), Stuttgart
|
|
|
Investment Manager
|
2001
|
- 2002
|
Baden-Wurttembergische Bank AG (LBBW-Gruppe), Freiburg
|
|
|
Trainee
Status: 1 Oct. 2021
