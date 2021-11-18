Metro : Curriculum Vitae Christian Baier

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 24 519 M 27 839 M 27 839 M Net income 2021 21,9 M 24,9 M 24,9 M Net Debt 2021 3 456 M 3 924 M 3 924 M P/E ratio 2021 164x Yield 2021 3,42% Capitalization 4 014 M 4 537 M 4 557 M EV / Sales 2021 0,30x EV / Sales 2022 0,28x Nbr of Employees 88 306 Free-Float 35,0% Chart METRO AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends METRO AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 11,05 € Average target price 10,69 € Spread / Average Target -3,25% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Steffen Greubel Chief Executive Officer Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer Jürgen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board Rafael Gasset Chief Operating Officer Eric Poirier Co-Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) METRO AG 20.16% 4 537 WALMART INC. -0.68% 395 799 SYSCO CORPORATION 1.89% 38 788 WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 0.43% 34 628 AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 28.56% 34 276 THE KROGER CO. 27.99% 30 229