    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO AG

(B4B)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-09-14 am EDT
8.300 EUR   +0.24%
Metro : Curriculum Vitae Christiane Giesen

09/14/2022 | 11:30pm EDT
Christiane Giesen

Chief Human Resources Officer and Labour Director

Christiane Giesen, born 24 December 1975 in Herne Nationality: German

Studies at the International Business School, Lippstadt (International Business Administration Diploma)

since 15/09/2022

METRO AG

Member of the Management Board and Labour Director

2020

- 2022

Aral AG

Member of the Management Board of Aral AG,

with responsibility for the European retail and wholesale business of

the international energy company BP plc, headquartered in London

1998

-2020

BP Europa SE/Aral AG

Various management functions in sales, marketing, strategy and

pricing in Europe

Status: 15 September 2022

Disclaimer

Metro AG published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 03:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29 440 M 29 440 M 29 440 M
Net income 2022 -248 M -248 M -248 M
Net Debt 2022 3 718 M 3 718 M 3 718 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,1x
Yield 2022 1,02%
Capitalization 3 013 M 3 013 M 3 013 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 86 527
Free-Float 36,0%
Technical analysis trends METRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,30 €
Average target price 8,62 €
Spread / Average Target 3,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steffen Greubel Chief Executive Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafael Gasset Chief Operating Officer
Gwyneth Victoria Burr Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO AG-9.98%3 008
WALMART INC.-6.55%367 019
SYSCO CORPORATION2.69%40 823
KROGER9.08%35 327
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-5.42%29 411
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED12.06%28 972