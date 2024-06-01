Christiane Giesen
Chief Operating Officer and Labour Director
Christiane Giesen, born 24 December 1975 in Herne Nationality: German
Studies at the International Business School, Lippstadt (International Business Administration Diploma)
since 15/09/2022
METRO AG
Member of the Management Board and Labour Director
Chief Operating Officer since 01/06/2024
Chief People & Culture Officer until 31/05/2024
2020 - 2022
Aral AG
Member of the Management Board of Aral AG,
with responsibility for the European retail and wholesale business of
the international energy company BP plc, headquartered in London
1998 -2020
BP Europa SE/Aral AG
Various management functions in sales, marketing, strategy and
pricing in Europe
Status: 1 June 2024
