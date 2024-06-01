Christiane Giesen

Chief Operating Officer and Labour Director

Christiane Giesen, born 24 December 1975 in Herne Nationality: German

Studies at the International Business School, Lippstadt (International Business Administration Diploma)

since 15/09/2022

METRO AG

Member of the Management Board and Labour Director

Chief Operating Officer since 01/06/2024

Chief People & Culture Officer until 31/05/2024

2020 - 2022

Aral AG

Member of the Management Board of Aral AG,

with responsibility for the European retail and wholesale business of

the international energy company BP plc, headquartered in London

1998 -2020

BP Europa SE/Aral AG

Various management functions in sales, marketing, strategy and

pricing in Europe

Status: 1 June 2024

