Guillaume Deruyter
Chief Customer &
Merchandise Officer
Guillaume Deruyter, born 28 October 1970 in Lille, France
Nationality: French
Graduated from Lille University (Bachelor in Business
Law) and ESCO Grenoble Business School & Oxford
Brookes University with major in Finance and Accounting
since 01/06/2024
METRO AG
Member of the Management Board
Chief Customer & Merchandise Officer
2020
- 05/2024
METRO AG
Executive Vice-President Food Service Distribution
2017
- 2020
Pro à Pro / Metro FSD France
Chief Executive Officer
2015
- 2017
METRO Cash & Carry France
Chief Financial Officer
2014
- 2015
SMYK Group Poland
Group Chief Financial Officer
2010
- 2013
Tesco PLC
Chief Financial Officer Tesco Lotus, Thailand
Finance Director Tesco Kipa, Turkey
1995
- 2010
Carrefour Group
various management positions in Turkey, Poland, Taiwan,
Spain and Greece
Status: 1 June 2024
