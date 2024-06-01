Guillaume Deruyter

Chief Customer &

Merchandise Officer

Guillaume Deruyter, born 28 October 1970 in Lille, France

Nationality: French

Graduated from Lille University (Bachelor in Business

Law) and ESCO Grenoble Business School & Oxford

Brookes University with major in Finance and Accounting

since 01/06/2024

METRO AG

Member of the Management Board

Chief Customer & Merchandise Officer

2020

- 05/2024

METRO AG

Executive Vice-President Food Service Distribution

2017

- 2020

Pro à Pro / Metro FSD France

Chief Executive Officer

2015

- 2017

METRO Cash & Carry France

Chief Financial Officer

2014

- 2015

SMYK Group Poland

Group Chief Financial Officer

2010

- 2013

Tesco PLC

Chief Financial Officer Tesco Lotus, Thailand

Finance Director Tesco Kipa, Turkey

1995

- 2010

Carrefour Group

various management positions in Turkey, Poland, Taiwan,

Spain and Greece

Status: 1 June 2024

