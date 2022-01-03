Metro : Form for the revocation of proxy and postal vote

Annual General Meeting of METRO AG on 11 February 2022

REVOCATION

Please fill in this form and send it to us using the contact details below:

METRO AG

c/o Computershare Operations Center 80249 Munich

Germany

or by fax: +49 (0) 89 30903-74675

or by email: anmeldestelle@computershare.de

Person(s) of the declarant:

_______________________________________________________________________

(First name, surname and/or company name)

________________________________________________________________________

(Street and house number and/or P.O. box)

________________________________________________________________________

(Postcode and town)

________________________________________________________________________

(Number of the confirmation of registration)

________________________________________________________________________

(Number of shares)

Revocation of Proxy and Instructions to the Proxy holders nominated by the Company

I/We hereby revoke my/our proxy granted to the proxy holders nominated by the Company to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of METRO AG, Düsseldorf, on 11 February 2022, and to exercise the voting right for the above-mentioned ordinary share(s) in accordance with the instructions given.

Revocation of exercise of voting rights by postal vote

I/We hereby revoke my/our votes cast by postal vote for the Annual General Meeting of METRO AG, Düsseldorf, on 11 February 2022.

Revocation of Proxy to a third party I/We hereby revoke my/our proxy granted

to ____________________________________, dated ______________________

(first name, last name and/or company name) (Date) to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of METRO AG, Düsseldorf, on 11 February 2022.