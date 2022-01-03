Log in
Metro : Form for the revocation of proxy and postal vote

01/03/2022
Annual General Meeting of METRO AG on 11 February 2022

REVOCATION

Please fill in this form and send it to us using the contact details below:

METRO AG

c/o Computershare Operations Center 80249 Munich

Germany

or by fax: +49 (0) 89 30903-74675

or by email: anmeldestelle@computershare.de

Person(s) of the declarant:

_______________________________________________________________________

(First name, surname and/or company name)

________________________________________________________________________

(Street and house number and/or P.O. box)

________________________________________________________________________

(Postcode and town)

________________________________________________________________________

(Number of the confirmation of registration)

________________________________________________________________________

(Number of shares)

Revocation of Proxy and Instructions to the Proxy holders nominated by the Company

I/We hereby revoke my/our proxy granted to the proxy holders nominated by the Company to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of METRO AG, Düsseldorf, on 11 February 2022, and to exercise the voting right for the above-mentioned ordinary share(s) in accordance with the instructions given.

Revocation of exercise of voting rights by postal vote

I/We hereby revoke my/our votes cast by postal vote for the Annual General Meeting of METRO AG, Düsseldorf, on 11 February 2022.

Revocation of Proxy to a third party I/We hereby revoke my/our proxy granted

to ____________________________________, dated ______________________

(first name, last name and/or company name)

(Date)

to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of METRO AG, Düsseldorf, on 11 February

2022.

_______________________

____________________________

Place / Date

Completion of the declaration

(voluntary, e.g. by signature, facsimile signature or otherwise identified)

Notes and explanations

With this form, you can revoke a proxy (with instructions) or postal votes. Please complete this form and submit it to the Company in writing, by fax or by e-mail no later than by Thursday, 10 February 2022, 6:00 p.m. CET, using the following contact details:

METRO AG

c/o Computershare Operations Center 80249 Munich

Germany

or by fax: +49 (0) 89 30903-74675

or by email: anmeldestelle@computershare.de

The date of receipt by the Company is decisive in each case.

A revocation or change of granted proxies (with instructions) or change of postal votes cast can also be made electronically via the Company's InvestorPortal, which can be accessed via the Company´s website at www.metroag.de/hauptversammlung. This is still possible during the virtual Annual General Meeting, but must be completed, at the latest, by the time specified by the Chairman of the meeting in the voting process.

Data privacy

More detailed information on data protection law, in particular on the processing of personal data, the possible transfer of data to third parties, the storage period and the rights of shareholders as data subjects - including their right of objection and their right of appeal to a competent supervisory authority - can be found on the Company´s website at www.metroag.de/hauptversammlung.

Disclaimer

Metro AG published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 11:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
