Metro : Information pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 (EU-DVO) for the notification pursuant to § 125 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) of METRO AG

4. Location of the General Meeting
URL to the Company's online shareholder service to follow the
Annual General Meeting in video and audio and to exercise
shareholder rights: www.metroag.de/hauptversammlung
The place of the Annual General Meeting within the meaning
of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) is the
registered office of the Company, METRO-Straße 1, 40235
Düsseldorf.
5. Record Date
21 January 2022, 00:00 CET
Pursuant to section 123 para. 4 sentence 2 of the German
Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in conjunction with section 16
para. 2 of the Articles of Association, the proof of shareholding
must refer to the beginning of the day on 21 January 2022. §
Article 16 (2) of the Articles of Association, the record date
shall refer to the beginning of the day on 21 January 2022
(record date). However, according to the EU Regulation, the
record date with reference to shareholdings must be stated at
the close of business on the 22nd day before the Annual
General Meeting and therefore corresponds to 20 January
2022.
[Formal indication pursuant to EU-DVO: 20220120, 23:00 Uhr
UCT]
6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
www.metroag.de/hauptversammlung
D. Participation in the general meeting
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Follow-up of the virtual general meeting by means of
electronic video and audio transmission
Exercise of voting rights by postal vote
Exercise of voting rights by granting power of attorney and
issuing instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company
[Formal indication pursuant to EU-DVO: EV, PX]
|