  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Metro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO AG

(B4B)
Metro : Information pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 (EU-DVO) for the notification pursuant to § 125 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) of METRO AG

01/03/2022 | 06:09am EST
Information pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 (EU-DVO) for the notification pursuant to § 125 of the

German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) of METRO AG

Information for ordinary share DE000BFB0019 / Information for preferred share DE000BFB0027

A. Specification of the message

1. Unique identifier of the event

6cae9030905dec118126005056888925

2. Type of message

Convocation of the Annual General Meeting

[Formal indication pursuant to to EU-DVO: NEWM]

B. Specification of the issuer

1a. ISIN-ordinary share

DE000BFB0019

1b. ISIN- preferred share

DE000BFB0027

2. Name of issuer

METRO AG

C. Specification of the meeting

1. Date of the General Meeting

11 February 2022

[Formal indication pursuant to EU-DVO: 20220211]

2. Time of the General Meeting

10:00 a.m. (CET)

[Formal indication pursuant to EU-DVO: 9:00 Uhr UTC]

3. Type of General Meeting

Annual General Meeting

[Formal indication pursuant to EU-DVO: GMET]

2

4. Location of the General Meeting

URL to the Company's online shareholder service to follow the

Annual General Meeting in video and audio and to exercise

shareholder rights: www.metroag.de/hauptversammlung

The place of the Annual General Meeting within the meaning

of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) is the

registered office of the Company, METRO-Straße 1, 40235

Düsseldorf.

5. Record Date

21 January 2022, 00:00 CET

Pursuant to section 123 para. 4 sentence 2 of the German

Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in conjunction with section 16

para. 2 of the Articles of Association, the proof of shareholding

must refer to the beginning of the day on 21 January 2022. §

Article 16 (2) of the Articles of Association, the record date

shall refer to the beginning of the day on 21 January 2022

(record date). However, according to the EU Regulation, the

record date with reference to shareholdings must be stated at

the close of business on the 22nd day before the Annual

General Meeting and therefore corresponds to 20 January

2022.

[Formal indication pursuant to EU-DVO: 20220120, 23:00 Uhr

UCT]

6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

www.metroag.de/hauptversammlung

D. Participation in the general meeting

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Follow-up of the virtual general meeting by means of

electronic video and audio transmission

Exercise of voting rights by postal vote

Exercise of voting rights by granting power of attorney and

issuing instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company

[Formal indication pursuant to EU-DVO: EV, PX]

3

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:

4 February 2022, 24:00 (CET) (receipt decisive).

[Formal indication pursuant to EU-DVO: 20220204, 23:00

UCT].

The exercise of voting rights by postal vote, the exercise of

voting rights by granting power of attorney and instructions to

the proxies appointed by the Company as well as the tracking

of the virtual General Meeting by means of electronic video

and audio transmission require proper registration and special

proof of shareholding (see C.5). The relevant deadlines for

exercising these rights are set out in D.3.

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Exercise of voting rights by postal vote / Exercise of voting

rights by granting power of attorney and instructions to the

proxies nominated by the Company / Authorisation of third

parties,

in writing or in text form (by fax or by e-mail): 10

February 2022, 6:00 p.m. (CET) (receipt is decisive).

[Formal indication according to EU-DVO: 20220210,

17:00 UCT]

-

-electronically via the shareholder portal

(www.metroag.de/hauptversammlung): by the day

of the Annual General Meeting on 11 February 2022

at the time determined by the chairman of the

meeting during the Annual General Meeting in the

context of the voting process

E. Agenda - agenda item 1

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

1

2. Title of the agenda item

Presentation of annual reports

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

www.metroag.de/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

4

5. Alternative Optionen für die Stimmabgabe

E. Agenda - agenda item 2

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

2

2.

Title of the agenda item

Formal approval of the

actions

of

the

members

of

the

Management Board

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

www.metroag.de/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[Formal indication pursuant to EU-DVO: BV]

5. Alternative voting options

Endorsement

Rejection

Abstention

Non-participation in the vote by submitting an incomplete

voting form to this extent

[Formale Angabe gemäß EU-DVO: VF, VA, AB, BL]

E. Agenda - agenda item 3

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3

2.

Title of the agenda item

Formal approval of the

actions

of

the

members

of

the

Supervisory Board

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

www.metroag.de/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[Formal indication pursuant to EU-DVO: BV]

5

5. Alternative voting options

Endorsement

Rejection

Abstention

Non-participation in the vote by submitting an incomplete

voting form to this extent

[Formal indication pursuant to EU-DVO: VF, VA, AB, BL]

E. Agenda - agenda item 4

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

4

2.

Title of the agenda item

Election of the auditor

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

www.metroag.de/hauptversammlung

4.

Vote

Binding vote

[Formal indication pursuant to EU-DVO: BV]

5. Alternative voting options

Endorsement

Rejection

Abstention

Non-participation in the vote by submitting an incomplete

voting form to this extent

[Formale Angabe gemäß EU-DVO: VF, VA, AB, BL]

E. Agenda - agenda item 5a

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

5a

2.

Title of agenda item

Elections to the Supervisory Board- Dr. Fredy Raas

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

www.metroag.de/hauptversammlung

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metro AG published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 11:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
