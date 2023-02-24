Metro : MPULSE - The METRO Magazine - 01/2023 February
02/24/2023 | 12:26pm EST
METRO
1/2023
MAGAZINE
WITH FEELING
Tips for a successful sta search
WITH FLAVOUR
What makes cooking oil captivating
WITH FOCUS
Purchasing for pros
WHAT WAS GOING
ON THERE,
MAX
STROHE? Interview and guest contribution -
Hello METRO, with all the economic turmoil these days, how do you manage to keep the shelves full for your customers?
These times are constantly posing challenges for all of us. We explain here how we ensure the availability of our products as well as possible:
1 We maintain a continually high inventory to guarantee that the products our customers need are available without interruption. For
example, we order Christ-
mas goods as early as the
preceding January.
Wherever2 possible, we are increasingly
establishing partnerships with
3
suppliers from dierent regions. For
instance, since 2022, we have been
obtaining refrigerators not only from
Asia, but from Europe as well.
To be able to cushion the
eects of supply shortages,
we keep in constant contact
with our suppliers and, when-
ever possible, purchase every
METRO oers own-
4
product from more than one
brand products in many
source. For every product, we
categories along with
make inquiries with at least
the sought-afterA-brand
two or three suppliers.
products. That way, there
is always an alternative.
WHY COMPLICATE THINGS?
After all, so many things are simple. Simply communicated, simply understood, simply done. And our sector lives from doing. From tackling the job at hand. The restaurant industry is a clear role model for us as a wholesale company. Every day, restaurateurs are in action with heart and soul to create enjoyable and memorable experiences for their guests.
We support our customers with outstanding products and useful solutions. At METRO, it's all about buying and selling, clear words and honest deeds. You'll read about this in the new issue of MPULSE. We shed light on the varieties of cooking oil and show you how our own brands - from all-rounders to special culinary highlights - prove their worth in the kitchens of the pros. We speak with Kerstin Rapp-Schwan about the skilled-worker shortage, take a look at the kitchen table of Michelin-starred chef Max Strohe and find out why it's only logical that his new book isn't a cookbook. In addition, we accompany our FSD colleague Markus Cetin for a day as he delivers goods to customers. Because what shapes his everyday work is exactly what makes us who we are: customer centricity, product quality, efficiency. As simple as that.
I wish you inspiring reading!
Appetizer
News from the METRO world
3
Tips from professionals, for professionals Finding - and retaining - food service talent
4
Liquid gold
Cooking oil and its many facets
The changing wholesale store Four customer needs that drive the wholesale business
11
'Writing is like preparing a sauce - just more final'
A conversation with Max Strohe
14
A day with …
… FSD driver Markus Cetin
16
What was going on there, Max Strohe? Guest contribution
17
Tidbits
Incredible rapeseed
76%
95%
of wholesale companies have changed their procurement practices since the Covid- pandemic Often cited higher inventories and more supply partners (Source ifo study )
of retail companies were aected by supply problems at the start of (Source Statista )
More questions? Right this way!
MPULSEDEEN
Dr Steffen Greubel,
Chairman of the Management Board
METRO AG
APPETIZER
QUESTION TIME
3
BADBEST WORKING HOURS
The food service industry offers the most flexible working hours of any sector: morning, daytime, evening or night, depending on the business concept. The key is to integrate your employees
DISHES
PERFECTLY
AVOCADO
MADE
PACKED,
EASY
FECTLY
are fast sellers in the range,
Whether onions, herbs or
PER-
potatoes - pre-produced foods
STACKED
easier. And this group has now
since they make kitchen work
been joined by a new member.
The new METRO Chef avocado
pulp comes in one-kilo tubs and
makes using this super-fruit
simpler than ever, especially in
the food service industry:
Consists of 98% fresh avocados
No excess, as the product can be used completely
Easy cost calculation
No gluten, no lactose, vegan and sugar-free
Made with fruit from Europe's 98growerlargest avocado
TAKE
A
SWIPE!
At the screen, of course! On the brand-new METRO TikTok channel, METRO trainees show in humorous short videos what the occupational field of
PERSONNEL
KERSTIN RAPP-SCHWAN
operates five restaurants in
and around Düsseldorf. She
advises other entrepreneurs
and is active in initiatives
in the food service industry.
In an in-depth interview,
she discusses the advan
tages of the sector - and
why a restaurant job makes
the perfect entry point for
a person's professional life.
in the planning. Digital solutions can help - for example, with calculations and dates and times. Taken further, these tools can enable staff to schedule their shifts completely on their own.
TALK ABOUT IT
Communication is the name of the game. Talking one-on-one or as a team - every employee will have a discussion format they are most comfortable with. What's important is the regular, direct exchange between employer and employees - fully independent of the level of personal sympathy involved.
GET HELP WHERE YOU NEED IT
When the roles of chef, CFO, purchaser, personnel manager and more are united in a single person, these various hats won't ever all fit one head per- fectly. It is essential to reflect on your own strengths and weaknesses and to continuously develop your skills, for example by getting coaching. Managing people is the supreme discipline. In this area, espe- cially, don't hesitate to get support!
PRAISE, PRAISE, PRAISE
How staff is valued can't be expressed through a fair wage alone. It also takes honest recognition and appreciation. My father taught me how import ant praise is. He gave me this advice: for each employee, find several reasons for praise per shift. These can be very small. 'Thanks for thinking of taking out the rubbish' or 'It was great how you
Sometimes less really is
more: the new harmonised
packaging for fruit and vegetables from METRO Chef comes in a reduced range of sizes and colours. On the other hand, it is also
fully recyclable and ideal for stacking, storage and standardised transport. A good idea - for the wallet and the environment alike.
wholesale offers to Gen Z. The METRO outfit check, for example - and why the wholesale store is Germany's toughest door to get through. Discover more here:
TIKTOK.COM/@METRO_DE
Good staff is hard to find - and since Covid, more than ever. What can restaurateurs do to attract and keep personnel? Kerstin Rapp-Schwan, owner of five restaurants, gives some advice.
handled that guest with the complaint just now!'
EMPLOYER BRANDING
An 'employer brand' gives applicants an image of their potential workplace. Big restaurant chains often have more staff and resources to devote to this. But individual proprietors can also have a daily influence on how their business is talked about. How authentic are its dealings with its employees and guests? What does the restaurant stand for? That takes little, if any, money - just a focus on this important topic.
ASSORTMENT
LIQUID
LIQUID
Whether you're frying meat in the pan or seasoning a salad for that extra zing, oil plays a central role in preparing food and bringing out flavour. METRO delivers - with strong own brands, in partnership with long-standing producers.
5
140
MILLION
LITRES
of cooking oil is purchased
by METRO at the global level annually - enough to fill 70 swimming pools 50 × 20 metres in size.
16.3
KILOGRAMS
of vegetable oil was consumed in Germany per capita in 2021 (calculated in kilograms of pure fat). Preferred types: rapeseed oil, sunflower oil and olive oil.
40%
LESS
PLASTIC
is used to make the new one- litre PET bottles for Aro extra virgin olive oil. This saved around 14 tonnes of plastic in financial year 2021/22 - and about seven trucks on the road.
6
'When I'm asked' "What oil do you fry with?", I rarely have the one, clear answer,' says Michelin- starred chef Max Strohe (see
p. 11). 'In a professional kitchen, you need a special deep-frying fat for certain foods. Otherwise, you can fry just about everything with a good all-round oil.' When it comes to the quality of the oils he uses, Strohe makes no com- promises. At his restaurant Tulus Lotrek in Berlin, oils from METRO own brands are prominent among the ingredients he relies on.
METRO Chef deep-frying fat and Aro pure rapeseed oil are two own-brand products that METRO obtains from Sels Oel + Fett GmbH & Co. KG, along with deep-frying oil and solid short- ening. Since 1890, the family- operated enterprise based in Neuss, Germany, has developed from a traditional oil mill into a modern refinery with its own bottling facility. 'We've supplied METRO for over 20 years,' explains Sels authorised signatory Sven Ohlwein. 'The volume varies, but it's around 40 million litres per year' for the combined German and worldwide market. Modern machinery, digitalisation and ongoing employee training are three of the foundation pillars of the company's produc- tion. Seed delivered to the refinery, such as rapeseed, is
MPULSE.DE/EN
What does a screw press have to do with oil, and what gives oil its piquancy?
From fine to neutral in flavour: it all depends on the purpose.
both odour and flavour. An in-house laboratory monitors their quality.
As a supplier to METRO, Sels guarantees 'consistent quality and availability,' Ohlwein says. In addition to the oil itself, packaging is also an issue: 'We use only as much material as necessary. It takes just
0.16 kilograms of PET plastic to package ten litres of oil.' METRO and Sels collaborate closely in developing new packaging. It has to be efficient for transport and disposal. The generated transport benefits are a plus for both sustainabil- ity and the own brands' price- performance ratio.
Different oils, different uses
good all-round oil should be, 'above all, neutral in taste and suited for the full range of cold and hot dishes,' says Ohlwein. However, there is another, completely different category as well: oils that are used for their characteristic flavour. 'Selected oils can turn a dish that you might think of as dull, like a salad, into a real highlight,'
ASSORTMENT
explains the starred chef Strohe. 'It only takes a few drops, used in just the right way.'
When it comes to seasoning and nuance, Acesur provides this special flavour. The Spanish olive oil producer supplies METRO with Aro extra virgin olive oil internationally, along with MAKRO Chef olive oil, which is sold in Spain. 'We're proud of our high-quality oils made from 100% Spanish olives,' says Carla Alonso Gil, Inter national Marketing Manager at Acesur. With a tradition reaching back to its founding in 1840, the company is among the largest five olive oil producers worldwide. 'We bottle over 200 million litres per year,' Alonso Gil reports.
The quality control begins with the degree of ripeness of the fruit. 'The olives mustn't be allowed to fall on the ground, so that the fruit isn't damaged.' The mechanical processing is also done with care, to prevent the loss of any flavour. Cold- pressed extra virgin oils must not be allowed to warm to over 27 degrees Celsius. A very close eye is therefore kept on the temperature during bottling and storage. And in the kitchen? This is a popular point of debate between culinary philosophers.
first cleaned, ground and pressed. Any impurities are then removed from the oil. The result is products that are shelf-stable and as neutral as possible in
WHY OIL
ENHANCES FLAVOUR
As flavour carriers, liquid vegetable oils and solid fats boost the taste of foods. The natural flavourings and ingredients of many dishes are fat-soluble. Oils and fats additionally convey heat when frying, give hearty dishes roasting flavours and ensure a succulent mouthfeel. Through their high nutritional value, they send a message to our brain's reward centre - the 'tasty-full effect', which is independent of the flavour itself and which conscious eaters should be mindful of.
Alonso Gil offers a rule of thumb: 'Extra virgin oil should only be used at up to 160 degrees Celsius. A classic, pure olive oil at up to 215 degrees and a mild one up to as high as 240 degrees.'