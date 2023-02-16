Metro : Notes and recommendations for connecting via video communication

ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF METRO AG, 24 FEBRUARY 2023

NOTES AND RECOMMENDATIONS FOR CONNECTING VIA VIDEO COMMUNICATION

Tips for optimal functionality

Internet access: The upload/download bandwidth should be stable at 5 Mbit/sec, better

Mbit/sec. Please ensure a stable WLAN connection or connect your end device to your internet access via a LAN cable. If possible, please close all other applications that require bandwidth and computing power.

VPN connections: Please note that if you connect via an active VPN connection (virtual private network), the transmission quality of your live appearance may be reduced. End device: Please use hardware with landscape orientation and an integrated or wired camera. A headset may be helpful for audio quality. Please use one of the following browsers in the latest software version: Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge or Safari. Access: Please note that you must be logged into the InvestorPortal with the shareholder number with which you registered your request to speak. You will receive a separate e-mail from our service provider (sender: videocallapi@acs-solution.de) with an invitation to a video conference for each request to speak. Please check the security settings of your e-mail system and, if necessary, also check the spam folder of your e-mail inbox.

In the video conference, you can continue to follow the Annual General Meeting until you are called for your live appearance. When you call up the video conference, please give your consent to the use of the camera and audio hardware by the browser and activate your microphone and video image. This is followed by a check of the technical functionality of your video communication.

If you have any problems dialling in, you can reach our technical support under the telephone number: +49 7153 97893-95.