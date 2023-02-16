Metro : Notes and recommendations for connecting via video communication
02/16/2023 | 10:09am EST
ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF METRO AG, 24 FEBRUARY 2023
NOTES AND RECOMMENDATIONS FOR CONNECTING VIA VIDEO COMMUNICATION
Tips for optimal functionality
Internet access: The upload/download bandwidth should be stable at 5 Mbit/sec, better
Mbit/sec. Please ensure a stable WLAN connection or connect your end device to your internet access via a LAN cable. If possible, please close all other applications that require bandwidth and computing power.
VPN connections: Please note that if you connect via an active VPN connection (virtual private network), the transmission quality of your live appearance may be reduced.
End device: Please use hardware with landscape orientation and an integrated or wired camera. A headset may be helpful for audio quality. Please use one of the following browsers in the latest software version: Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge or Safari.
Access: Please note that you must be logged into the InvestorPortal with the shareholder number with which you registered your request to speak. You will receive a separate e-mail from our service provider (sender: videocallapi@acs-solution.de) with an invitation to a video conference for each request to speak. Please check the security settings of your e-mail system and, if necessary, also check the spam folder of your e-mail inbox.
In the video conference, you can continue to follow the Annual General Meeting until you are called for your live appearance. When you call up the video conference, please give your consent to the use of the camera and audio hardware by the browser and activate your microphone and video image. This is followed by a check of the technical functionality of your video communication.
If you have any problems dialling in, you can reach our technical support under the telephone number: +49 7153 97893-95.
Functionality check: After you have entered the virtual waiting room, you will be received by our technical staff (operator) so that we can check the video and sound quality. To do this, please activate your video transmission and microphone and leave both permanently activated. Remain in the virtual waiting room until your live appearance is over or you have withdrawn your request to speak.
Connection: After the successful testing of the functionality, you will be connected live to the Annual General Meeting as soon as the Chairman calls you by name. After the Chairman has given you the floor, you can begin your live appearance. For the duration of your live appearance, your audio and video images will be transmitted in the livestream on the InvestorPortal. Please ensure that your audio signal and video image are transmitted for the entire duration of your live appearance.
End of your speech: Shortly after your live appearance, the video conference will end. You can continue to follow the Annual General Meeting via the livestream in the InvestorPortal. If you submit another request to speak, you will receive a separate invitation.
Recommendations for your live appearance
Clothing: Please avoid small checked tops, as these patterns could create a moiré effect ("flickering") in the camera image.
Environment: Ensure a quiet environment with as little background noise as possible and a background that is as neutral as possible (if necessary, set the background filter "blur background"). If possible, place your end device on a firm surface and try to avoid jerky movements of the hands, which can lead to blurring.
Lighting: Please take into account to illuminate yourself well when speaking. Avoid bright light sources in your background or from the side, such as a bright window.
Camera position: If possible, place your camera so that you yourself are in the centre of the picture and can look frontally into the camera. Set the camera in 16:9 landscape format.
Other: Please mute mobile phones and do not place them near the end device used for video communication. Otherwise, interference may be caused. If possible, please close e-mail programmes and messenger services outside the InvestorPortal on the end device to avoid notifications that distract you from your live appearance and could be audible in the broadcast.