Metro : PRIDE Index – METRO AG amongst Top 10

LGBTIQ+ Diversity Performance Index published in December for the first time

METRO amongst TOP 10 - 150 companies took part

LGBTIQ+ Engagement was rated through 75 questions in 4 categories METRO's commitment to the LGBTIQ+ community and its strong focus on diversity issues within the company were recognized. METRO AG already received the PRIDE Champion Gold Employer Seal in September this year. The PRIDE Index ranking honors METRO once again. The index, awarded by the UHLALA Group, one of the leading LGBTIQ+ social enterprises, acknowledges the open and appreciative corporate culture in which homophobia and transphobia have no place.

7 December 2021

"LGBTIQ+ diversity is part of the DNA in our corporate culture, making us as colourful and diverse as our customers. We are proud to be rated amongst the top 10 employers in the PRIDE Index, after having been awarded the PRIDE Champion Employer Seal in Gold. Openness, appreciation, room for personal development and commitment to the community, for example when it comes to blood donation - this distinguishes us and makes us an attractive employer," says Sven Liebert, Head of Public Policy Germany and ambassador of the METRO PRIDE network. Diversity among employees, suppliers and different customer groups enables innovation. The prerequisite for living diversity is successful diversity management that offers all talents equal opportunities and an appreciative environment, regardless of gender identity and sexual orientation. A key role is lived by the manager: an open and inclusive management style is not only the basic prerequisite, but also crucial for an open and inclusive culture. Respect and tolerance are the cornerstones.

The PRIDE Index is based on the same questionnaire as the PRIDE Employer Seal. However, the index is a self-evaluation of the participating companies, with the size of them considered. Participation is open to all companies in Germany. 150 companies applied by filling out the questionnaire to be listed. The index includes 80 companies, divided into small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large companies.

"We are very pleased that we have taken part in the voluntary evaluation on our commitment to LGBTIQ+ employees and be comparable. Through our METRO PRIDE network, we have created a good platform to enable exchange, to get new impulses and to continuously improve our culture of diversity," says Sven Liebert. "Being among the top 10 companies is a great confirmation that METRO has already set and implemented many important impulses. But of course we'll keep at it!", Liebert continues.

The PRIDE Champion Employer Seal recognises companies and organisations that are champions in the field of LGBTIQ+ diversity. The PRIDE Index picks up precisely here. The evaluation of LGBTIQ+ diversity management in areas such as organisational structure, HR & recruiting, communication & visibility as well as legal framework & regulations opens up potential for further development of the commitment. More information at www.pride-champion.de.

METRO is a leading international wholesale company with food and non-food assortments that specialises in serving the needs of hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa) as well as independent traders. Around the world, METRO has some 16 million customers who can choose whether to shop in one of the large format stores, order online and collect their purchases at the store or have them delivered. METRO also supports the competitiveness of entrepreneurs and independent businesses with digital solutions and thereby contributes to cultural diversity in retail and hospitality. Sustainability is a key pillar of METRO's business. METRO has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 7 consecutive years. The company operates in 34 countries and employs more than 97,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2019/20, METRO generated sales of €25.6 billion. Additionally, have a look in our online magazine www.mpulse.de, where we report on what moves our customers, employees, partners, and suppliers and what we move for them.